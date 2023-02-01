Roses have replaced wreaths around town, San Francisco, as the latest holiday hayride passes through. You may be wondering what the planets have to say about the luck (or lack) in love you can expect this month. Well, I’m wondering too! Here’s my best guess.
♒ Aquarius: January 20–February 18
As the healer of the zodiacs, the Universe is expecting you to nurse the hopeless romantics in your life this month, Aquarius. Keep ice cream on hand. Situational urgency is to be denoted through flavors. Strawberry and sprinkles is for the fools with little to fear. Damage done, but not irreparably so, is a cup of cookie dough. Rocky road speaks for itself. If anyone asks for pistachio, kick them out. This will help you to keep track of everyone’s wounds and woes.
♓ Pisces: February 19–March 20
You’ve had a tingly feeling about this one for a while now, Pisces. Caterpillars in your lungs, butterflies in your belly; the whole chrysalis process has phased. That means it's been too long, mate. Get after it, fish face! I have no insights on how it will work out — actually, the planets didn’t even mention you this month — but jeez we are all sick of hearing you talk about it. Lovingly, of course.
♈ Aries: March 21–April 19
You’ve been shot in the butt with an arrow, rambunctious little ram. You’re taking it as a mark from Cupid — a symbol of love to come, a sign to fawn over the next sheep that saunters past. That’s sweet! But you’re wildly mistaken. Please seek medical attention immediately.
♉ Taurus: April 20–May 20
The stars all disagreed over what's in store for you this month, Taurus. It might be love, but it could also be loops. Like walking in circles? Or Louvre, like… trip to Paris? I don’t know, the reception was bad. Be ready for anything.
♊ Gemini: May 21–June 21
Gemini, pretty straightforward month for you! The planets said unanimously that you should take a trip to the other side. Maybe it’s a metaphor, maybe it’s some very literal advice. Dissect wisely. Start by deciding which side you’re on.
Wondering what the New Year will bring? Here's what we heard around the Milky Way water cooler
♋ Cancer: June 22–July 22
Think of love like a lasso, pulling you in. But you’re not a stallion, Cancer. You’re a crab.
♌ Leo: July 23–August 22
February lights a fire in you, Leo. The stage is set and you, my dear, are the star. Don’t let anyone steal your spotlight this month. Someone has a love story to share? Or worse yet, a heartbreak? One up them. Their heart was stomped? Well yours was stolen. Literally, you can’t find it anywhere! Send out a search party. Their lover lied? Yours committed perjury! Oh, the legal headache it all is for you. You get the picture. Perform.
♍ Virgo: August 23–September 22
It’s not you, it's the Universe.
♎ Libra: September 23–October 23
You’re not usually looking to rush into things, Libra. But February only has 28 days. You may want to get your jogging suit on, or love could pass you by. Pick up the pace. It doesn’t matter which direction you go, just start running. Maybe even close your eyes! That could be cute — you run into someone, and suddenly you’ve fallen for them! Great start to a rom-com (the stars love a good screenplay moment.)
♏ Scorpio: October 24–November 21
It’s not the Universe, it’s you.
♐ Sagittarius: November 22–December 21
You’re known in zodiac circles as the archer, Sag. And you’ve got your bow working overtime this month. But rather than acting as a neutral matchmaker, the lovestruck are finding themselves enchanted by you. Cheeky trick, but be careful where you point that thing.
♑ Capricorn: December 22–January 19
Everyone is dazed and confused by romance this month, Capricorn. This creates the perfect opportunity for you to speed past them at the office. Think of work as one of the racetracks in Super Mario Kart, and love as a discarded banana in the way of other racers. That potassium bomb missed you, Speed Machine. Zoom zoom.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.