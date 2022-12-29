The Gregorian calendar is nearing another renewal, San Francisco. This week’s mostly (entirely) meaningless horoscopes are meant to serve as a siren for all that awaits in the pregnant year ahead. Some offer a quick hit of advice, straight from the solar system to The Examiner’s space phone.
♑Capricorn: December 22–January 19
You’ll spend the week optimizing New Years’ Resolutions, little sea-goat. The start of 2023 comes with a clean slate and an all clear for new projects. Well, Cap, that's an illusion. In fact, all of time is an illusion. Burn your calendars (safely). Cook your clocks. If you must have some guide, look to the sun. If it's raining, take the day off.
♒ Aquarius: January 20–February 18
Start running your errands with a burning sage bundle in your back pocket, so as to cleanse all the spaces you enter. Carrying the bundle with you will entirely eliminate your need for showers. This gives the practice the secondary benefit of conserving water.
♓ Pisces: February 19–March 20
Earn some psychic clout by forging a journal entry from this date last year in which you predicted — with astounding specificity — events that unfolded in 2022. Many will not believe you (because you will be lying). It is essential to convince them. Do this by prophesying about 2023 and then secretly making each prediction come true. Somewhere along the way, you’ll start to believe it all, too.
♈ Aries: March 21–April 19
You have been conditioned to believe you need that thing — the thing that maybe you don’t need. So ask yourself, do you need it (that thing)?
♉Taurus: April 20–May 20
Get your smell on Taurus. It’s time for you to track down your personal scent. Already have one? Trash it. The planets have said it's time to overhaul your odor. There’s chemistry involved, so recruit a professional. Stage a San Francisco version of those French scent tours, where they walk along the coast and plunge their noses into bushes and shells. Wander along Valencia, waft the lost burritos of yesterday’s lunch. Meander through Embarcadero, hoping to get close enough to a seagull to inhale its stench.
♋ Cancer: June 22–July 22
Instead of therapy this year, plug all your problems into one of those AI chatbots. See what they have to say about your various anxieties and paranoias. It’s actually more personal that way — real therapists have their own problems and biases and money to worry about. Chatbots live in their little knowledge sandbox. They have no problems of their own. They know only the facts. And the stuff they think is fact but is actually false. How could that go wrong? It’s science. Kind of.
♌ Leo: July 23–August 22
Teach your elder relatives to gaslight. Gaslight them into thinking it's the best way to solve their problems. Watch chaos ensue at next year’s holiday gatherings. Life is a stage, Leo. Direct.
♍ Virgo: August 23–September 22
It's time to go analog, Virgo. You need a separation from screen time. Start communicating only with notes made up of cut-out letters from newspapers and magazines. It’s less efficient, sure, but the act of cutting out the fragile paper alphabet will satisfy your itch to type. It will teach you new patience: the fonts, letter size and paper material must be intentional, chosen with the sentiment of each message. Extract a lesson from that. I can’t tell you what the lesson will be. Keep cutting until you figure it out. Sign the notes (otherwise it’s creepy).
♎ Libra: September 23–October 23
It’s 2023, Libra. Update your appliances. Every home needs a high quality toaster. The Milky Way has deemed it a must-have. Yeah — the universe reads Wirecutter sometimes, too.
♏ Scorpio: October 24–November 21
A Scorpio is no yellow-belly. Your belly is purple. A little bit indigo, if anything. Definitely not a primary color.
♐ Sagittarius: November 22–December 21
Attempt to reverse engineer a groundhogs day scenario, just to see if it can be done. Follow the exact same steps with each new dawn. Memorize a set script for the single day you will continue to live and stick to it no matter what people say in response. If it helps, write other people's lines too and hand them out. Eventually, things should snap into place. Once you’re stuck, life’s a piece of cake. You know exactly what to expect! It's the stress-be-gone secret everyone’s been looking for.