The San Francisco Choral Society on Friday performed a Ukrainian requiem concert in honor of the war-torn country and its people who continue to fight for their humanity.
The choir took the stage at Davies Symphony Hall and performed Mozart’s sumptuously classic opus and the U.S. premiere of Ukrainian composer Alexander Shchetynsky’s enchanting modern work.
“As a musical organization, we thought that a way of honoring and supporting the Ukrainians in their terrible situation would be to sing this music and to celebrate them and their composer,” said SFCS Artistic Director Robert Geary.
Geary’s introduction to Shchetynsky’s Requiem, which is sung in Latin, was a result of his friendship with San Francisco composer Mark Winges.
“He was intrigued by the piece and said, ‘You might want to look at it,’” Geary said.
That introduction led to SFCS’s decision to present the two requiems as the program for their annual one-of-a-kind Summer Festival Chorus, which showcases choral singers from the Bay Area and around the world.
The singers all gathered on Zoom and FaceTime and rehearsed the material to prepare for the festival.
“There are places you can go to sing for a period of time, but the idea of singing and practicing remotely and then joining the resident chorus for performance week is a fairly novel idea,” Geary said.
The performance was dedicated to the memory of Yuri Kerpatenko, conductor of the Mykola Kulish Music and Drama Theatre in Kherson, Ukraine.
Kerpatenko was killed by Russian occupiers last September after he refused to lead a chamber orchestra in a concert the occupiers wished would demonstrate the “improvement of peaceful life” in Kherson, according to the Ukrainian culture ministry.
“When that happened, we were already planning this piece, and it came up at a board meeting and was endorsed by the community at large,” Geary said of Kerpatenko’s death and the decision to dedicate the performance to him.
The performance had special resonance for SFCS singer Lana Savchuk, who has been a member of the company for 15 years, and was born in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Savchuk said she is proud of American support for Ukraine, including the Ukrainian flags she sees flying in the Sunset where she lives, as well as the music of her native country.
“This music is great support for the people of Ukraine, of what they are fighting for and their humanity,’’ she said.
She is also impressed by Shchetynsky’s work.
“I fell in love with this work from the very beginning,” Savchuk said. “I feel what the composer put in this music, both intellectually and emotionally.”
The concert raised funds for the restoration of Kharkiv National University of the Arts, which was severely damaged by Russian rocket attacks in March 2022. Shchetynsky, 63, has been a music teacher at the conservatory — located in Ukraine’s second-largest city and his hometown — since 2018.
“At about 6,000 miles away from Kyiv, our experience of the war is very remote,” Geary said. “But when you think about the shared musical language, we are part of the same culture, and in the performance of the music we tap into a spiritual communality. I feel like it’s a way for us to express that connection to the Ukrainian people and, if we can, turn it into a material benefit for the conservatory.”