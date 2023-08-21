Carlin-Ma-5231.jpg

The San Francisco Choral Society performs Verdi’s Requiem at Davies Symphony Hall on Aug. 19, 2022.

 Carlin Ma

The San Francisco Choral Society on Friday performed a Ukrainian requiem concert in honor of the war-torn country and its people who continue to fight for their humanity.

The choir took the stage at Davies Symphony Hall and performed Mozart’s sumptuously classic opus and the U.S. premiere of Ukrainian composer Alexander Shchetynsky’s enchanting modern work.

