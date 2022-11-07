La Traviata

Pretty Yende as Violetta in an early rehearsal for Verdi's "La Traviata," directed by Shawna Lucey, which performs Nov. 11-Dec. 3 at the War Memorial Opera House.

 Cory Weaver/San Francisco Opera

San Francisco Opera presents its first new production in 35 years of Verdi’s “La Traviata” on Nov. 11, and the company’s latest version comes adorned not just with new sets, costumes and a sparkling debut cast but with director Shawna Lucey’s feminist take on the 19th-century classic.

The company turned to Lucey, who directed the 2017 revival of John Copley’s  “La Traviata,” to reinterpret the opus, which she and general manager Matthew Shilvock discussed just prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. 

