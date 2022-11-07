San Francisco Opera presents its first new production in 35 years of Verdi’s “La Traviata” on Nov. 11, and the company’s latest version comes adorned not just with new sets, costumes and a sparkling debut cast but with director Shawna Lucey’s feminist take on the 19th-century classic.
The company turned to Lucey, who directed the 2017 revival of John Copley’s “La Traviata,” to reinterpret the opus, which she and general manager Matthew Shilvock discussed just prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“It’s high time for a deeply feminist interpretation of Verdi’s incredible masterwork,” Lucey said. “My career as a stage director is so influenced by my feminism, and this is an incredible piece for that.”
The libretto for “La Traviata” is based on Alexander Dumas the younger’s novel “La Dame aux Camelias” (1848), whose lead character was based on the French courtesan Marie Duplessis, mistress to several prominent, wealthy men, including Dumas. Duplessis inspired Verdi’s tragic courtesan Violetta Valery in “La Traviata.”
“She grew up very poor with an abusive father in rural France,” Lucey said of Duplessis. “Her father sex-trafficked her to men in the village, and he just dropped her off in Paris when she was about 11. She then proceeded to not only teach herself to read and write but also climb the ladder of sex work to become the most famous woman in Paris. She was eventually the Kim Kardashian of her time and was famous for having sex — everyone wanted to know what it was like to be with her — and then she died at 23 of tuberculosis.”
For Lucey, the intersectionality of money and sex in Duplessis’ life and Violetta’s story is what makes “La Traviata” so compelling.
“The opera is a fascinating exploration of women and women’s roles in society, sexual liaisons and power dynamics,” Lucey said. “And it’s about the force of real love when it comes into this world of commercial sex, and what happens to her when she cannot escape the rules of society.”
Lucey noted in previous productions of “La Traviata,” it’s not clear, especially at the onset of the opera, what the power dynamics are.
“For me, in our staging, it is crystal clear — the women are there to work, the men have all the economic and social power,” Lucey said. “That plays out throughout the opera.”
Lucey believes that when Violetta yields to the demands of her lover Alfredo’s father, Giorgio Germont, to end her relationship with his son to preserve their family’s reputation, the sacrifice is an example of the kind of societal mores that controlled women’s bodies.
“Women were entirely defined by their reproductive and sexual status,” Lucey said. “We think of that as something that belongs to the 19th century and very old school, but it obviously resonates today in the United States where woman have been relegated by law to second-class citizens without the right to make choices about their own health care.”
Violetta’s reluctant yet remorseful and fateful decision in Act II to comply with Germont’s pleas for her and Alfredo to separate may be difficult for modern audiences to understand, but it is a plot development that Lucey feels is much in keeping with the real-life person upon whom her character was based.
“If we look at Violetta and the real woman in history who was sex-trafficked by her own father, when Germont comes and speaks so passionately about his daughter, protecting her and making sure she has a good life, I think Violetta sees real parenting, the real love of a parent for his children, trying to do right by both of his children,” Lucey said. “So, what that turns into is her not only trying to rescue Alfredo’s sister but, in a spiritual way, reclaim her own power. Her father did not make that choice for her, but here she is empowered to make that choice for someone else, and in that way is reclaiming her own power."
Much of Lucey’s research for a new production of “La Traviata” focused not only on Duplessis but also on the time she lived in — the structure of the sex work she pursued, the role of the courtesan in Parisian society and the “societal panic” that came from the power of the courtesan.
“Previously women had no economic freedom without a way of supporting themselves,” Lucey explained. “Sure, there were laundresses or seamstresses, but that didn’t create enough economic power for women to really stand alone outside the family unit. All of a sudden this famous courtesan and other famous sex workers had enough economic power to stand on their own; and independent women determining their own fates caused panic in society — what happens to the family unit if women suddenly are free from needing the support or control of the male figure? All of that was interesting to me because of the role of money and sex.”
Soprano Pretty Yende makes her San Francisco Opera debut as Violetta, as does tenor Jonathan Tetelman as Alfredo and baritone Simone Piazzola as Germont. But all three principals have performed these roles elsewhere, and they will sing some of the most gorgeous music of the operatic repertory against the backdrop of Robert Innes Hopkins’ production design.
“The compelling part of the opera is Verdi’s music ... the perfect example of an opera that speaks to every generation,” Lucey said. “Yet a feminist interpretation of ‘Traviata’ is so important for today, because this is about the worth of women, the panic about the worth of women and women’s power to define themselves within society.”