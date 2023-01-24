San Francisco Opera launches its second century Sept. 8 with an eye on the future without losing sight of the past. The company unveils three co-commissions new to the Bay Area — Mason Bates’ “The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs,” Rhiannon Giddens’ “Omar” and Kaija Saariaho’s “Innocence” — as well as beloved standards: Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” and Donizetti’s “The Elixir of Love,” updated to the 20th century, and works by Verdi and Wagner, titans of the genre.
 

