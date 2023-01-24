San Francisco Opera launches its second century Sept. 8 with an eye on the future without losing sight of the past. The company unveils three co-commissions new to the Bay Area — Mason Bates’ “The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs,” Rhiannon Giddens’ “Omar” and Kaija Saariaho’s “Innocence” — as well as beloved standards: Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” and Donizetti’s “The Elixir of Love,” updated to the 20th century, and works by Verdi and Wagner, titans of the genre.
On Tuesday, San Francisco Opera general director Matthew Shilvock announced a lineup of eight operas for the 101st season as well as the company’s traditional curtain-raising Opera Ball that will be coupled with a concert of arias and scenes headlined by music director Eun Sun Kim and the husband-wife duo of tenor Roberto Alagna and soprano Aleksandra Kurzak.
Sept. 10, the company presents Opera in the Park, its popular free concert at Golden Gate Park, followed two days later by its first opera of the season, a star-studded revival led by tenor Arturo Chacón-Cruz of David McVicar’s production of Verdi’s “Il Trovatore.” That opus and David Alden’s new-to-San Francisco production of Wagner’s “Lohengrin” (opening Oct. 15) marks the first multi-season pledged pair of works by the two composers, both of whom were born in 1813 and whose operas divided 19th-century audiences into opposing loyal camps for each composer.
The decision to program a cycle of operas by Verdi and Wagner, each of whom Kim said “blazed new trails in his day,” was motivated by the desire to “set priorities for orchestral collaboration that will lead to the artistic growth of the company.”
This growth will also be served by the introduction of the three co-commissions: “The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs,” which is a high-tech dramatization about the Apple founder that was canceled from the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season (opens Sept. 22); “Omar,” which traces the life of a 19th-century Islamic scholar who was taken into slavery in Charleston, S.C. (opens Nov. 5); and the critically acclaimed “Innocence,” which makes its U.S. debut and focuses on a family’s ability to deal with tragedy (premieres June 1, 2024).
While the scheduling of three operas by living composers is striking, there is a common thread of high opera quality through all eight works in the 2023-24 season, which includes: a new San Francisco co-production of “The Elixir of Love” set in the 1950s, starring popular tenor Pene Pati, and opening Nov. 19; a Bay Area-premiering production of “The Magic Flute,” set in the silent-firm era that debuts May 30, 2024; and a revival of Christopher Alden’s updated-to-the-1920s production of Handel’s comedy “Partenope,” which was scheduled to return in the pandemic-canceled 2019-20 season and will instead open on June 15, 2024.
“Great opera stories can be both timeless and timely,” Shilvock said. “Last fall, we had sold-out performances of historic works like ‘Traviata’ and ‘Orpheus,’ but also thrilling energy around the new work ‘Antony and Cleopatra.’ The commonality was that in every case, the artists brought these stories to life in ways that resonated with us in the here and now. I am proud that the 2023-24 season has a higher concentration of new works than ever before, sharing important and impactful stories created by exciting contemporary artists, but I know that audiences will also be moved by all eight operas. That is the power of the opera stage.”
While the settings of several of the productions have been moved into the 20th century, that factor is but one element of what will determine the success of a production, a matter on which Shilvock has a very practical personal philosophy.
“Great productions welcome the audience into the story, are resonant with the music, and amplify the emotional authenticity of the piece,” Shilvock said. Less successful productions create barriers between the piece and the audience, denying emotional authenticity. This emotional authenticity has nothing to do with the period in which the production is set — historic or contemporary — it can happen in either if well-directed. But certainly, the settings and inventive productions of ’Flute’ and ‘Elixir’ are an important part of connecting to audiences.
“The Elixir of Love” will be the basis for one of several company initiatives designed to appeal to new opera-goers and broaden its overall attendance, such as the Dolby Family-sponsored Opera for the Bay program offering $10 tickets to Bay Area residents who have not purchased tickets in the past three years.
“The fall season welcomed in an extraordinary number of new audience members through ’The Traviata Encounter’ and the Dolby Family tickets," Shilvock explained. “Both saw around 70% of participants being brand-new to the company and that makes me so happy. ’The Traviata Encounter’ connected people to both the art form and the Opera House in a wonderfully innovative way, affirming the vitality of this beautiful space. I’m excited to see how that carries forward in ’The Elixir of Love Encounter’ and other innovative programs this coming season.”
The adaptations that San Francisco Opera is making to increase its fan base and secure vital funding were, according to Shilvock, accelerated during and in the wake of the pandemic, which “brought into relief certain realities in opera.” But he also sees opportunity for the company in the changed performing arts landscape going forward from its centennial season.
“Audiences are seeking out extraordinary experiences and are selective in how they devote resources,” Shilvock said. “This continues to inspire us: Every story we tell on our stage must be resonant, meaningful and excellent. But that also means an acute need for transformative philanthropy to make possible transformative art. We have seen much of both during last fall, giving me great optimism that this community is eager to keep SFO one of the great lyric stages in the world.”