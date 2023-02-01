Midori

The Washington Post called Midori "perhaps the most celebrated child prodigy in modern times." At 51, she has developed into one of the world's most revered classical musicians. 

 Photo by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders. Courtesy San Francisco Performances

There's an elite list of classical musicians who are also part of popular culture, and violinist Midori's 2020 Kennedy Center Honor cemented her place on it. She made her professional debut at 11 with the New York Philharmonic and three years later performed Leonard Bernstein's “Serenade”cat the Tanglewood Music Festival with the composer himself conducting. By her mid-teens, she was a full-time touring classical musician, with the Washington Post noting in 2012 that she was "perhaps the most celebrated child prodigy in modern times." 

Now 51, Midori has performed with the world's major classical music institutions, from the Berlin and Vienna Philharmonics to the London and Chicago Symphony Orchestras, as well as with other superstars such as cellist Yo-Yo Ma, pianist Emanuel Ax and conductor Zubin Mehta. The Osaka native and longtime U.S. resident answered emailed questions by voice memo en route to her home in Philadelphia, discussing her upcoming pair of recitals for San Francisco Performances in which she'll tackle two diverse programs rooted in pieces Bach wrote for violin. The interview has been lightly edited for clarity.

Midori performs the Prelude from Bach’s Partita No. 3 in E Major for Solo Violin, BWV 1006, during Live with Carnegie Hall’s Isaac Stern Centenary celebration on July 21, 2020.

Midori’s performance was filmed at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music. It was produced and engineered by Adam Abeshouse, Doron Schachter, and Zac Nicholson for The Virtual Concert Hall.

