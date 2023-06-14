The artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera — perhaps the most celebrated luminaries of Mexican culture in the United States — are set to be cast in a fresh, revelatory light June 13 when San Francisco Opera presents “El último sueño de Frida y Diego” (“The Last Dream of Frida and Diego”), marking the first time the company has staged a Spanish-language opera in its 90-year history.
An accomplished creative team that includes Grammy Award-winning composer Gabriela Lena Frank and Pulitzer Prize-winning librettist Nilo Cruz gave the work, a San Francisco Opera co-commission, its musical and verbal voice.
The opera premiered in San Diego in October 2022. Fittingly, its unveiling in the Bay Area will be in a city where the artists spent two professionally productive stays in the 1930s and ’40s, where Rivera created the first of his several renowned murals in the United States — and in a city that played a significant role in shaping Kahlo’s self-fashioned identity and launching her career, according to director Lorena Maza.
“San Francisco really was vibrant to Frida in many senses,” Maza said. “It was so diverse and open, she loved Chinatown and all the different ethnic quarters, and as an eclectic, she really embraced all that.”
“And it was really important for Frida because it was the first time she left Mexico and left behind everything she loved, so she truly wanted to make a statement about who she was as a Mexican woman and as an artist. So she started painting professionally here, and also her image truly transformed here and became what we now know.”
Attracting new audiences — especially Spanish-speaking ones in the United States — is important to Maza, she said, because she believes they can understand and see themselves represented in works such as “Frida y Diego,” which is the Berkeley-residing Frank’s first opera, and that the genre is for them, too.
Maza said it’s something of a mystery why major U.S. opera houses have taken so long to present works in Spanish, especially since there are 60 million Spanish speakers in this country.
But she said she’s certain that the scarcity of Spanish-language opera in this country has not been for a lack of skilled Hispanic set designers. Mexico, Maza said, has a tradition of extraordinary stage design, which will be on full, evocative display in the opera thanks to the creative work of Jorge Ballina.
Ballina designed the opera’s set to colorfully and dynamically portray the story of Mexico’s famous pair of married artists through a series of moving paintings — many self-portraits of them of different sizes will be recognizable — within a large frame that vividly depicts the world of the living, where an ailing Rivera (baritone Alfredo Daza) wishes to see his recently deceased beloved again, and the world of the dead, where Frida (mezzo-soprano Daniela Mack) rests.
“As in every Mexican painting, color is important, and we decided that the world of the living and the world of the dead were going to be represented with two very strong colors: blue and orange,” Ballina said. “The world of the living is blue because it’s the color of La Casa Azul, the house of Frida Kahlo in Mexico, and La Casa Azul is designed as an ‘ex voto,’ a traditional Mexican kind of painting that inspired Frida’s work. The elements of the house are flat and painted flying around in a surreal way.”
One notably azure scene in the opera showcases Rivera’s painting “Dream of a Sunday Afternoon in Alameda Park.” Even though the night sky at the cemetery in the opening scenes is also blue, Ballina explained that when the opera shifts from the graveyard to “Mictlan,” the Mexican pre-Hispanic underworld, the scene pans down to a very stylized, decidedly orange-hued place.
Indeed, orange is the color of the marigold flowers that are so prominent during Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), which is the Mexican fall celebration of the dearly departed. It’s also the day in the opera when Rivera’s request to see Kahlo one more time is answered by Catrina (soprano Yaritza Véliz), a mythical figure from the underworld.
Movement within and between the monochromatic worlds of the living and the dead promises to be a visual treat that was accomplished — perhaps surprisingly — largely through standard staging methods.
“We decided we didn’t want to use projections or any high-tech special effects because this is a world about painting where physical materials matter, and so we use very simple, purely theatrical tricks,” Ballina said. “The set pieces fly in and out or move laterally, giving the illusion of the audience following the characters from one painting to another, going down from the world of the living into the underworld and moving around La Casa Azul.”
Audiences will be able to find the musical telling of this story — with its melodic and dramatic aspects — quite approachable, Maza said, because they will be able to sense and follow the characters though Frank’s contemporary score, a sentiment Daza expresses from a very practical, onstage perspective.
“To me, the music of the opera — Frank sounds different in other symphonic works of hers — is very fluid, beginning with no tonality, and you can feel through the different numbers that easiness to move from one thing to another almost organically,” Daza said. “It’s also not so complicated to the ear, but there is always this kind of ethereal feeling to it, sometimes hypnotic, and it’s easy to get lost if one is not counting bits and bars, which preferably I try not to think too much about while performing in order to be able to act and be honest with the audience.”
For Daza — a Mexican who is a graduate of the San Francisco Opera Adler Fellowship and Merola Opera Program — singing in Spanish comes naturally, but the role of Diego Rivera posed something of a challenge.
“Playing and acting one of the most admired artists of my childhood is hard in the sense that sometimes he is portrayed far away from his human qualities,” he said. “I still remember my dad taking me to see the murals of Rivera and explaining to me what it was all about, what a genius he was.”
Maza said the biggest challenge in directing the opera was to avoid the stereotypical imagery of the two principal characters — particularly those images she characterizes as Frida-mania — in portraying them and to depict them in a way they haven’t been seen before.
Another challenge was to create what she calls a “unique universe” to express the story of these contemporary Mexican artists without disappointing anyone. And within this operatic telling of their tale, as in any allegory, there is a moral to the story, she said.
“This is a love story, but it is a story of forgiveness, of surrender and especially of finding your identity through art and being truthful to that identity,” Maza said. “And it is also a story of a dream, a dream of a last encounter between these two amazing characters with this tragic love story that is greater than life.”