The artists Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera — perhaps the most celebrated luminaries of Mexican culture in the United States — are set to be cast in a fresh, revelatory light June 13 when San Francisco Opera presents “El último sueño de Frida y Diego” (“The Last Dream of Frida and Diego”), marking the first time the company has staged a Spanish-language opera in its 90-year history.

An accomplished creative team that includes Grammy Award-winning composer Gabriela Lena Frank and Pulitzer Prize-winning librettist Nilo Cruz gave the work, a San Francisco Opera co-commission, its musical and verbal voice.

Ex // Top Stories

 