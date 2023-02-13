A student at the California Labor School might have attended a W.E.B DuBois lecture, studied with Frank Lloyd Wright or had Maya Angelou for a classmate, as a show at the Tenderloin Museum attests
The play is about a man trying to solve the mystery of his father’s death. The character, played by Bay Area actor Phil Wong, hunts for things the police missed, things he can expand on with information they wouldn't have been privy to in the form of long-buried family secrets.
However, memory is unreliable, and truth is subjective, and that is something that fascinates Chen. “There's a multiplicity of realities that can occur simultaneously," he said. "Someone could be a flawed person and also a great father. That and the malleability of truth are subjects that pop up in a lot of my plays. The search for truth and definitiveness, the urge to be definitive in how we order the world, leads to a lot of weaponization of truth and it also leads to unreliable narrators.”
“The Headlands” opens this week at the Toni Rembe (formerly Geary) Theater, and for Chen marks both a return to American Conservatory Theater and a long-held dream come true. “When I first ventured out into the local theatre world, I was a young box office intern. Now I get to have a production at A.C.T. It's pretty amazing to me.”
The return part refers to a pandemic lockdown effort called “Communion” that featured Bay Area icon Stacy Ross on a virtual stage. “I was always a bit skeptical of the Zoom plays that popped up over the pandemic,” Chen said. “It seemed like, well, it's theater but not theater. One of the things I love about film is that you can sometimes have much more subtle acting than you do on a big stage. Being able to work in that subtle way with Stacy was wonderful.”
The use of video as a stage device has never been alienating to Chen. “It's something I'd always explored in theatrical works, starting with ‘The Hundred Flowers Project’ at Crowded Fire,” he said, referring to his 2012 Glickman Award-winning play. “Onstage video gets a bad name sometimes as just a cheap substitute for sets, but I've always held that, used in the right way, it's really magical, especially when deployed in more of a 3D way, as opposed to just a screen behind the actors.”
Prolific locally with “Mutt” (Impact Theatre) and “The Late Wedding” (Crowded Fire Theater) in 2014, and “You Mean to Do Me Harm” which was developed by San Francisco Playhouse in 2017 at The Strand and then as a mainstage production in 2018, Chen soon started developing a national profile.
He won an Obie in 2017 for the Off-Broadway production of “Caught” and was a 2020 Steinberg Award recipient in a cohort that included James Ijames, Madhuri Shekar, and Leah Nanako Winkler. His plays have been seen nationwide, including at Playwrights Horizons in New York, The Wilma in Philadelphia and Woolly Mammoth in Washington, DC. He has also been produced at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Beijing Fringe Festival and Singapore Repertory Theatre.
A Bay Area native, Chen has periodically felt pressure to relocate to more professionally fertile locations, but he never does. “The circumstances have always lined up and conspired to keep me in my hometown,” he shared. “I thought about leaving at some point, maybe in my 20s, that was a while ago,” the just-turned-40 Chen laughed, “but opportunities just kept popping up here in San Francisco.”
“When I started to venture into television,” he said, noting his current deal with Amazon TV, “they were saying, or at least my agent was saying that I would need to move to Los Angeles. Then right when that happened, the pandemic hit. Everything went virtual, and it seems like virtual is here to stay for a long time.”
Beyond being a practical tool, the virtual has limited appeal for Chen. “I went off all social media back in 2016. I just wanted to kind of get in touch with myself again.” Far from isolating, he instead pushed himself to make more intentional contact with his sphere. “That felt a little awkward at first, but I don't know, I’ve found that really, it's quite nice.”
The last few weeks in the A.C.T. rehearsal rooms, Chen has been refining the script from its early 2020 just-under-the-lockdown-wire production at Lincoln Center in New York. “Nothing drastic, but whenever I have the opportunity to do this, I always try to morph the language or just kind of massage the language for specific actors' energies. Oftentimes, final scripts reflect how the actor who premiered it delivered certain lines. Now I have the opportunity to work with these actors and kind of match their energy.”
In past interviews, Chen has called “The Headlands” a love letter to San Francisco and he still feels that way. “I really think of this as a world premiere unto itself. In a way, it’s like a homecoming for this play about San Francisco in San Francisco. Whenever I told Bay Areans about the play first being produced in New York, they're like, ‘Why is such a San Francisco-centric play happening in New York? Bring it here, please.’ And Pam MacKinnon, who is such a strong advocate of local artists, was the one to do it.”