How many museums in San Francisco can you get into for the price of a Muni ticket? The new Central Subway, which launches weekend service on Saturday, ahead of full service in January, will connect more than Chinatown and Sunnydale: It also will connect riders to eight site-specific, museum-quality artworks across the four newly opened stations, courtesy of the San Francisco Arts Commission, with two more coming in 2023.

Fifteen years in the making, the project is one of the Arts Commission’s longest, the artist selection beginning the year after the inception of the subway project itself. The artists featured are a mix of local and international names. Having local artist’s work memorialized permanently feels like a form of consolation for having stayed put in an increasingly expensive Bay Area, especially after the selection of artists from beyond the community ruffled feathers.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Max Blue writes about the visual arts and modern culture for the San Francisco Examiner and other publications.

Tags

You May Also Like