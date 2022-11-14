How many museums in San Francisco can you get into for the price of a Muni ticket? The new Central Subway, which launches weekend service on Saturday, ahead of full service in January, will connect more than Chinatown and Sunnydale: It also will connect riders to eight site-specific, museum-quality artworks across the four newly opened stations, courtesy of the San Francisco Arts Commission, with two more coming in 2023.
Fifteen years in the making, the project is one of the Arts Commission’s longest, the artist selection beginning the year after the inception of the subway project itself. The artists featured are a mix of local and international names. Having local artist’s work memorialized permanently feels like a form of consolation for having stayed put in an increasingly expensive Bay Area, especially after the selection of artists from beyond the community ruffled feathers.
The works themselves are monumental in scale. Rushing to catch your train or with your head down in your smartphone, it can sometimes be easy to overlook public art. These pieces won’t allow themselves to be missed.
Bay Area artist Moto Ohtake’s “Microcosmic,” at the Fourth and Brannan streets platform station, is a kinetic, futuristic sculpture mounted at the top of a light pole. At 15 by 15 feet at its fullest extension, the piece moves in response to weather conditions, offering a different, unique experience during every visit. Transit and change are common themes in all the pieces on view.
Visitors to Moscone Station, at Fourth and Clementina streets, are met by the first half of Bay Area photographer Catherine Wagner’s “Arc Cycle” — photographs of Moscone Center’s construction that Wagner shot between the late 1970s and early ’80s, etched lightly onto the station’s glass walls. Looking at the etchings, it’s impossible to not simultaneously see the reflection of the completed structure across the street, like a mirror revealing the past.
Down the escalator, San Francisco mixed media artist Leslie Shows’s “Face C/Z” greets visitors above the station’s turnstiles. The intricately fabricated sculpture, based on a scan of iron pyrite, or “fool’s gold,” resembles a vain of subterranean minerals; it also touches on the Bay Area’s Gold Rush history and evokes a sense of excavation in the subterranean environment, connecting to the second half of “Arc Cycle.”
Wagner’s photographs continue past the turnstiles, here etched in granite slabs along the walls, furthering the archeological theme. The pictures, existing only as prints until now, weren’t made with this presentation in mind, but rather as a conceptual project Wagner wanted to elicit meditations on change.
“Change is the common denominator in all our lives,” Wagner said, citing the construction site as a visual metaphor for this phenomenon. It’s something the subway system itself evokes, on the cusp of drastically changing how the broader community connects.
San Francisco artist team Amanda Hughen and Jennifer Starkweather’s collaborative “Convergence: Commute Patterns,” spanning the façade of the Union Square station’s entrance, addresses this current shift directly. The composition of watercolor circles and graphic lines is an abstracted representation of the Bay Area’s commute patterns and commuter density, a topographical map of The City overlaid on top. From the outside, the graphic emulates a solar system, while seen from within it evokes stained glass, transitioning seamlessly into the piece on the station’s second level.
Erwin Redl’s “Lucy in the Sky” fills the entire concourse connecting the station to the east/west Muni line and BART, the ceiling covered in a field of 10-inch square LED light panels, flooding the space with constantly changing colors. It’s immersive in a totally inoffensive way — fun and glamor in pure form.
Further down, above the station’s platforms, Werner Klotz and Jim Campbell’s “Silent Stream” comes to life more subtly. A winding serpent of stainless-steel discs, the pixelated mirror reflects the crowd below. Looking up to view the piece offers a different perspective on the station itself, and one that changes with what’s on the ground.
“Public art needs to be integrated as much as possible and as engaging as possible without being startling,” said Campbell. “It needs to work in that ambient way, but also if you pay closer attention to it.”
Rose Pak Station, at Stockton and Washington streets in Chinatown, features two works by Yumei Hou, a master of the traditional Chinese folk art of papercutting, who was selected to represent the neighborhood through an outreach process between the Arts Commission, the Chinese Culture Center and the Chinatown Community Development Corporation. Here, two of her cutouts have been translated into a red steel, both of which occupy full walls in the station. “Yange: Dance of the Bride” and “Yange: Dance of the New Year” represent scenes of celebratory dances and characters from the 16th-century Chinese novel “Journey to the West,” both signifying safe passage.
For Hou, the pieces are a testament to the fact that “art has no boundaries” and can connect people throughout the broader community as well as visitors from all over the world.
San Francisco artist Clare Rojas’s mosaic, “A Sense of Community,” echoes this sentiment. Each tile in the mural features a swatch of fabric sourced from various art institutions and textile merchants. The connection of community the piece represents is a common theme throughout all the artworks in the subway and their shared vision for the fabric of The City’s community.
“Art has a huge impact on the way that people navigate spaces within the city,” said Mary Chou, director of the Civic Art Collection and Public Art Program at the Arts Commission. “The presentation of a work of art can impact your sense of history and of place.”
Public art both connects to the community and connects the community it serves, functioning as a common ground around which people can come together. That’s the role of the subway, too. It’s this cohesion in particular, between the works on view and the space they occupy, that provides one of The City’s most integrated and intriguing public art experiences in recent memory. All for just $2.50.
Max Blue writes about the visual arts and modern culture for the San Francisco Examiner and other publications.