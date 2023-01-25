Rarely, if ever, has a Native American drama been presented by a major San Francisco stage company. And not often does a major company commission an emerging author to turn a Zoom-presented short play into a live two-hour world premiere.
Claude Jackson Jr. has achieved those distinctions, however, with “Cashed Out,” his humor-laced tragedy about family, addiction and basketmaking.
The production runs Thursday through Feb. 25 at San Francisco Playhouse, in The City’s downtown theater district, with an official opening on Feb. 1.
“I’m living a dream,” says Jackson, who is also a filmmaker, lawyer and member of the Gila River Indian Community and the Pima tribe, describing the play’s, and his career’s, evolution.
The play’s previous incarnations include a version performed in Los Angeles at the 2019 Autry Native Voices short-play festival, where Jackson received the event’s Excellence in Playwriting Award. In 2020, a San Francisco Playhouse reading, presented online as a “Zoomlet” offering, impressed audiences so much that the theater commissioned Jackson to write a longer version of the play. It’s Jackson's first full-length stage work.
“The theater company took a big risk,” says the production’s director, Tara Moses, who is also a playwright (“Billie,” “Sugar”), the artistic director of Red Eagle Soaring and a citizen of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma. Moses praises Jackson’s play as a “nuanced, and real, portrait of Native American and reservation life.”
“It’s rare for a commissioned work like this to become a world premiere so quickly,” Moses says. “They really believed in it.”
Both hard-hitting and humane, the story centers on three Pima women living on the Gila River Indian reservation in Arizona.
Rocky (played by Rainbow Dickerson) is an accountant and a mother with a gambling addiction. Nan (Sheila Tousey) is Rocky’s aunt. Nan has raised Rocky, whose own mother (Lisa Ramirez), a highly regarded basketmaker, battled addiction. Maya (Louisa Kizer) is Rocky’s basketmaking teenage daughter, who also has been raised largely by Nan.
Additional characters include family friend Levi (Chingwe Padraig Sullivan) and Rocky’s father, Buddy (Matt Kizer). Buddy has his own addiction problem.
Featuring flashbacks and visits from, perhaps, the spirit world, the plot follows these characters, with Rocky’s addiction-related highs and lows driving the drama.
“I wanted to write about addiction,” says Jackson, noting that some of the play mirrors his family’s experiences. “My father struggled with addiction. And I was raised mostly by my mother and grandmother.”
As for making his three central characters female, Jackson says, “I’ve been impressed by the women around me.” These include, along with family members, the theater artists he’s met at the Autry festival, which he describes as a gold mine of Native talent.
Additional inspiration has come from his day job — public defender for his tribe. “It keeps the interaction going,” he says, referring to “the pain and the struggles” that exist for some Natives on reservations and how his two jobs — helping people and dramatically depicting their stories — can overlap.
“Audiences may dislike Buddy, but he’s like some of the men I’ve worked with,” Jackson says. “He’s seeking redemption.”
Reservations, Jackson notes, also contain some Nans: women raising the kids of family members who, due to problems like addiction, are unable to be stable parents.
“It’s about the relationships of the characters in the family to each other,” Moses says.
“It’s also about the interconnected kinship found on reservations, the feeling of community,” adds Moses, who radiates enthusiasm when discussing Jackson’s play.
Moses’ favorite visual feature: a “basket wall,” featuring beautiful baskets made by tribal members. Basketmaking has long been a substantial component of Native culture, she explains.
“A fun mix of local representation and actors from other places” is how Moses describes the cast — performers with Native and Indigenous roots and impressive resumes.
Dickerson’s credits include Broadway’s “August Osage County, ” Netflix’s live-action adaptation of “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” and the Canadian film “Beans,” among other projects, for instance. Tousey has performed at a range of theaters including, in the local arena, the Magic Theatre and Berkeley Repertory Theatre.
Jackson hopes that audiences see his characters as three-dimensional and complicated instead of considering them judgmentally.
Moses expresses similar sentiment. “Rocky isn’t an antagonist,” she says, adding that Rocky reflects how centuries of social and political injustices — from colonialism and genocide to inadequate access to physical and mental heath care — have affected Native well-being. Consequences can be tragic, she adds, citing the high suicide rates of Native American youths as an example.
“I was shooting to write an American tragedy,” Jackson says of “Cashed Out,” and while he feels he’s succeeded, theatergoers should know that the drama isn’t a downer.
“The play contains hope and heart,” Moses says. "Anyone who has ever been loved should be able to relate to this play. It went through several drafts,” she recalls, “to get the right amount of tragedy.” And “tragedy can contain comedy.”
Such material includes what Moses describes as her favorite passage — Scene 3, in which Rocky and Levi are optimistic, flirty young adults.
Jackson didn’t start out as a theater guy. Movies were his early love, and as a young man, he wrote film scripts. In 2015, he and his brother Roberto made “In Circles,” a Native drama currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
But about a decade ago, a call for short plays caught Jackson’s eye. “I can do that,” he decided. Since then, five of his short works have been performed at the Autry festival. Now the full-length “Cashed Out” is happening.
As the San Francisco production comes together, it still “feels like a dream,” says Jackson, whose influences include Native playwrights Larissa FastHorse (“The Thanksgiving Play”) and Mary Kathryn Nagle (“Sovereignty”), who, like Jackson, is also an attorney.
“Lately, I’ve gravitated to the classics,” says Jackson, naming Shakespeare, Chekhov, and Arthur Miller as playwrights he admires.
Moses, who joined the theater world at age 8 (she walked into a theater that was staging the musical “Oliver” and found her calling), notes that Native Americans have a long tradition of theater and storytelling.
“Theater didn’t start with the Greeks,” she says. “We’ve been doing it since the sun’s in the sky.”