“Yeah, I’m a Carnaval baby,” says Rodrigo Durán, executive director of Carnaval San Francisco.
Durán's mom, at seven months pregnant almost 33 years ago, was atop a float parading down The City’s streets — moving and shaking with the best of them. “I’ve been part of Carnaval my whole life, and so I was exposed to a lot of different cultures.”
To Durán, The City’s wide array of heritages and nations are what makes the pre-Lent music-dancing-and-feasting party so singular among comparable global celebrations.
On Feb. 25, 1979, 300 participants gathered in Precita Park for the first gathering of costumed drummers and dancers. Since then, Carnaval San Francisco has become a staple event in The City — and one of the world’s most diverse carnival parades.
“Here we have a very unique experience where you have the Libyans, Nicaraguans, El Salvadorians, Puerto Ricans and so on and so forth. And then people outside of those cultures, learning about others,” Durán says. “And that's what makes it stand out within the Carnaval world, but also, in San Francisco.”
Carnaval 2022, on Saturday and Sunday under a Colores de Amor theme and emerging after a two-year COVID hibernation, is Outside Land-ish in its innovation and inclusivity — the festivities include homage elements to The City’s prominent identities. Among the offerings are a gaming and tech pavilion with products by developers of color, a cannabis garden and increased recognition of the LGBTQI community, featuring grand marshal Honey Mahogany and guest of honor El/La Para TransLatinas.
Initially, the organization refrained from partnerships with tech companies; they considered themselves “in direct conflict with their values,” Durán says. But Carnaval organizers say they want thoughtful engagement with all of San Francisco’s communities. “We're evolving,” he says. “We're also pushing boundaries so that The City can evolve.”
Loco Bloco youth blast
Amid that evolution are some constants to celebrate, says Jose Carrasco, artistic director of the youth-based contingent Loco Bloco, which has participated in San Francisco Carnaval for nearly 30 years.
“Carnaval S.F. provides a giant space and an occasion every year for groups, cultural musical and dance groups to parade down the street to share something of theirs with the rest of the community,” he says.
Loco Bloco, affiliated with Jamestown Community Center in the Mission District, started in 1994. The organization’s dance, music and costuming are rooted in Brazilian tradition, with adjustments over the years to reflect the youth they represent.
“We use Brazilian instruments, and when we trained our young players with Brazilian percussion. ... The youth themselves immediately started infusing hip-hop rhythms into the instrumentation,” Carrasco says.
This year in costume, concept and sound, the group of over 150 youth will embody the theme of rebirth. It's a salute to the awakening of the neighborhood post-pandemic, captured by the delicate butterfly decals adorning the dancers’ costumes. The colors — white, turquoise and gold — are a tribute to New Orleans tradition, a nod to the rebirth of The City after Hurricane Katrina and Carrasco’s own roots.
“You can create fantastic, bigger-than-life characters,” says Carrasco. “That's the beautiful thing about the costume — when you put it on and become another entity.”
At an event leading up to Carnaval, Loco Bloco kids gather in the Mission to glue jewels, butterflies and other ornaments onto their parade outfits. They buzz. They bedazzle. They feather. The costume metamorphosis begins.
The craft workshop is part of the lengthy preparations for an event as extravagant as Carnaval. Loco Bloco has been rehearsing twice a week for 12 weeks, with instructors working across ages and experience levels. The accompanying band rehearses about six times.
Karibbean Vibrationz
“I'm gonna be really, openly honest with you. Sleep is probably the last thing I do,” says Trisha Williams, director of the masband (short for masquerade band) Karibbean Vibrationz. “Coffee is my best friend.”
Her advice for any aspiring bandleader? Stick to a schedule and be realistic. At Karibbean Vibrationz, costume distribution begins a week before Carnaval, the only way to coordinate the 389 participating masqueraders. In her nearly decade of coordinating the crew, it's become something of a science — an alchemy of sequins and scheduling.
In 2010, Williams ushered her first group to San Francisco’s Carnaval. She designated her theme Drinks, following with appropriate costuming and festivities. Razzmatazz, her favorite offering from Jamba Juice, was an obvious choice for inspiration, coupled with appletini outfits. On Carnaval day, cheers from her 40-strong masband rang through the Mission as the group paraded in razzy-red, champagne white and apple green getups.
“If I was the masquerader, what would I want?” Williams asked herself to kick off her first go-around in 2010. To start, she wanted to feel like a refreshing razzmatazz smoothie. Then maybe a snack, Caribbean style — inspired by her Tobaggan heritage.
“So you're gonna get Caribbean food after the parade. You got the Caribbean costume, you know, got the Caribbean music, everything was just falling into place.”
This year, Williams’ long-running group will provide an all-inclusive parade experience to nearly 400 masqueraders — some of them members of her 2010 outing. The costume themes range from Butterfly Beauty and Paradise to Jouvert and Frontlines. Most are sold out.
Friday, preparations begin on the music and equipment trucks. This continues until Saturday, when Williams heads from her home in Tracy to her mom’s house in Oakland, where food prep is underway — starring Mama Williams.
“I help her out there with the food, whatever she needs,” says the younger Williams. “I'm there to support her. That's her. That's her domain. I do not mess with that area.”
Hours of cooking ensue, up until Sunday morning. Then, they hit the road for the main event. Across the bridge, a chaos of colors explodes through the Mission.
Through the streets, the fabric of San Francisco marches in exuberant tempo in magnificent outfits, threading personal histories and cultural celebrations.
“There's a lot of symbolism that goes into costumes every year, because every year is a different process. You have a new theme, and the comparsas, the contingents, work around our team and they create different colors, different costumes, but there's always meaning behind color,” Durán says.
This year, those are colores de amor, the colors of love.