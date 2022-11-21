garbage plate

The garbage plate of Rochester, N.Y., which consists of meat — hamburger, hotdogs, Italian sausage, etc. — topped with any combination of french fries, beans and macaroni salad and covered in a specialty meat sauce.

 Eugene Peretz

American cuisine can be hard to define, much like the green-bean casserole you may eat this week. While other countries have centuries of food history, the comparatively young United States is often associated with fast food and TV dinners. But 28-year-old Daniel Bromfield, the brains behind the Twitter account @RegionalUSFood, is working to break that misconception, one fried brain sandwich at a time.

Bromfield, a journalist and lifelong San Franciscan, got the idea from the myriad “food porn” accounts that dominate social media. He wasn’t interested in trendy foods like milkshakes topped with cotton candy or rainbow bagels, but rather in food of a more authentic national variety.

ice cream potato

The ice cream potato of Idaho. Would you like fries with that?
pork tenderloin sandwich

The creators of the Hoosier pork tenderloin sandwich may have missed the memo about rolls. 

