American cuisine can be hard to define, much like the green-bean casserole you may eat this week. While other countries have centuries of food history, the comparatively young United States is often associated with fast food and TV dinners. But 28-year-old Daniel Bromfield, the brains behind the Twitter account @RegionalUSFood, is working to break that misconception, one fried brain sandwich at a time.
Bromfield, a journalist and lifelong San Franciscan, got the idea from the myriad “food porn” accounts that dominate social media. He wasn’t interested in trendy foods like milkshakes topped with cotton candy or rainbow bagels, but rather in food of a more authentic national variety.
An epiphany came after a typical night going down Wikipedia rabbit holes. Bromfield said he found himself reading about the Chicago dog and its essential commandment: Thou shalt not put ketchup on a Chicago Dog.
“A lot of places in Chicago won’t even give you ketchup unless you're under 12,” he said. “That was sort of interesting, how there’s this very strict dogma about food.”
“That’s what made me think more about what sort of things exist in the country foodwise that ... (are) the center of regional identity and regional pride,” Bromfield continued. “How these things developed, how there’s so many things that not many people would know of outside of a 10-mile radius of a certain town.”
With his curiosity piqued, Bromfield started @RegionalUSFood in January 2021. For the first year, the account didn’t get much traction. This spring, however, @RegionalUSFood got a boost, thanks to a retweet by Felix Biederman, co-host of the podcast Chapo Trap House.
Now, the account has nearly 147,000 followers and shares regional delicacies like Springfield-style cashew chicken, disco fries and the garbage plate from Rochester, N.Y., the latter of which consists of a choice of meat — hamburger, hotdogs, Italian sausage, etc. — topped with any combination of french fries, beans and macaroni salad and covered in a specialty meat sauce.
It’s these outlandish regional foods — like the fried-brain sandwich, which is exactly what the name implies — that tend to engage his followers the most. Yet Bromfield doesn’t post strange food because he finds the dishes weird or gross nor because he wants to eat them. For him, it’s pure fascination.
“It’s of anthropological significance for me,” Bromfield said. “It's really what makes these foods interesting more than whether or not I'd want to eat them.”
Many of the dishes he features were developed by immigrant communities mixing and sharing their culture, while others arose from ingredient or technique swapping.
However, University of the Pacific Professor and food historian Ken Albala said there’s more to regional food specialities than that.
“It’s not as simple as people coming from another place and then they use whatever equipment and ingredients they can get their hands,” he said, referencing Chinese-American food. The opposite can also happen.
“An immigrant community will come and they’ll have a dish that they’ll say, ‘This is the way we’re making it, we’re not changing it, come hell or high water.’ And it becomes a relic.”
One example is lutefisk, a dried, gelatinous fish brought to the Great Lakes region by Scandinavian immigrants. When Albala traveled to Norway for the express purpose of trying lutefisk from the source, he learned that Norwegians have largely stopped consuming it, and the lutefisk they do eat is imported from the U.S.
While immigrant groups have certainly left their mark on America’s food melting pot, internal migration is an oft-forgotten contributor. It’s the free-flowing movement of peoples and cultures that makes California a stand-out for regional cuisine.
“California is really confusing because people came from everywhere,” Albala said. “The Okies eat in a very different way than the people who came from New York or Boston with very different traditions. And they kind of mixed, so you see them side by side.”
The food culture we have now, from Mediterranean-inspired California cuisine to Asian fusion, is the legacy of these immigrant communities who settled throughout the U.S. and then migrated to California or who came directly from overseas.
While San Francisco is home to some world-famous regional specialties, not all are beloved. The clam chowder bread bowl seems to be especially contentious, and both Bromfield — who used to work at the Fisherman’s Wharf Boudin Bakery — and Albala do not come to its defense.
“I kind of associate it with tossing away the lukewarm, half-eatenbread bowls,” Bromfield said. “Nobody fully ate the bread bowl. I would prefer to just dip bread in the clam chowder. I don’t hate it, but it’s not my favorite regional food.”
(For the record, Bromfield’s favorite S.F. specialty is Indian Pizza, which replaces traditional pizza toppings with Indian staples like paneer cheese, chicken tikka masala and other other types of curry.
By most accounts, the more characteristic San Francisco dish is cioppino. But cioppino’s origin story of fishermen sharing their catch with those who caught nothing while yelling “chip in” down the docks is probably urban legend, Albala said.
“It’s sort of like fish stews you’d find on the west coast of Italy," he explained. "A lot of the community here came from Genoa. They have very similar fish stews with tomatoes and wine and herbs, so that’s not surprising that’s here at all.”
Needless to say, communities can be protective of their local delicacies. After tweeting about Indiana’s pork tenderloin sandwich, known for the size of the tenderloin, many Hoosiers pointed out that the tenderloin was way too small.
“So I found the freakiest, biggest ones I could find and that ended up being a huge post,” said Bromfield. But in true Twitter fashion, “Three hundred replies later, it’s about Marxism.”
Still, Bromfield believes @RegionalUSFood resonates with people because it reflects the diversity of American culture.
“I think a lot of it is this self-deprecating American pride in living in a country in which a chow mein sandwich can be invented,” Bromfield said. “It's kind of reassuring to people, I think, the small glimpses of uniqueness and strangeness in the world.”
