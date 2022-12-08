Like most local musicians whose lives revolve around the communal act of creating art, Jeff Day and Peter Kegler felt distinctively unmoored by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of touring with their various bands, meeting up to see live shows and connecting in the studio, the two suddenly faced a yawning void in their regular routine. After adjusting to the new normal like the rest of us, Kegler and Day’s boredom finally got the best of them, and they decided that they needed some outlet to channel their restive energy.
“We had been playing in each other’s bands for years, and I think we were just going crazy, not having anything to do,” said Day. “At that point, we both decided to get together and play some music. That was like, late 2020, so we basically started this band while we were all still wearing masks and sanitizing constantly and washing our hands all the time.”
That band borne out of the pandemic is Share, a collaborative endeavor that reflects the varied nature of the group members while still sounding uniquely cohesive. Like most Bay Area bands, Share is essentially a regional “supergroup,” where the musicians share duties with numerous other collectives. Day and Kegler act as the core, but Dylan Allard and Oliver Pinnell have also made songwriting contributions. Day has been in bands like Never Young and Calculator; Kegler and Pinnell both play in the alt-country band Half-Stack; Allard is a in the buzzy post-punk group Fake Fruit; and nearly all the members have played at some point in Jay Som, the creative vehicle of former East Bay resident Melina Duterte.
But Share doesn’t have the feel of a one-off side project. Instead, the early output of the group — the band has yet to release an album, though they’ve shared a handful of songs — showcases how the multiple songwriters in Share can make for an eclectic and rewarding dynamic.
With three different vocalists and songwriters, the identity of Share vacillates from one song to the next, with dusty, desert rock tunes suddenly giving way to blown out noise numbers and power pop anthems abutting snarly post-punk pieces. Somehow it all works — a reflection of the immediate connection that happened when the band started playing together.
“We really didn’t have any expectations in the beginning,” said Kegler. “We were thinking of just working on some songs together and then things just evolved from there. It felt really natural.”
While the Share catalog has a disparate collection of influences, every song coalesces around a unifying theme of loud and catchy hooks and choruses. Whether it’s three different singers or a solitary one, the songs always hit a crescendo with the cathartic release of a primal scream at some point.
“We have one song called “Surfing” that I was trying to just kind of sing normally,” said Kegler. “But Jeff and Dylan knew I played in this Pixies cover band, so they were begging me to really go for the whole Frank Black scream thing. And that’s how we kind of approached a lot of the songs.”
Those visceral flourishes make sense, considering the band’s roots trace back to the claustrophobic, cloistered environs of the pandemic.
“I think we all had a lot of pent-up energy,” said Day. “I know I wanted to make something just big and loud and fun.”
The band has written roughly 10 songs and they recorded a number of those during a session last year with prolific Bay Area producer Jack Shirley. Day and Kegler said seven of those tunes are pretty much wrapped up with the remaining ones needing some final mixing and mastering. The group hopes to release an album next year, but the details on that effort are still too early to discuss in detail.
This weekend, the band plays just their second and third Bay Area shows to date. They’ll open for indie rockers Wild Pink on Friday at Bottom of the Hill and play at Stay Gold, an Oakland spot on Saturday.
As is the case for so many indie rock bands, the members of Share have full-time jobs and live in different communities. In 2021, Day relocated to Los Angeles, which is also the home of Pinnell. Kegler lives in San Francisco and Allard is also in the Bay Area.
With Pinnell studying for the GRE and Allard caught up in Fake Fruit commitments, Day and Kegler will be joined by drummer Zachary Elsasser and bassist Chris XX for their Bay Area shows. Day and Kegler both said they want to play more live shows, but for now, the focus is on finishing up their album.
“We’ll see where it goes from here,” said Day. “It’s been so much fun making this music with these guys. I obviously would love to keep this going. I don’t know what I would do if I didn’t have these kinds of projects to look forward to.”
