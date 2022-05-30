Cabaret artist Mx. Justin Vivian Bond vividly remembers their first Pride parade in San Francisco in 1989.
The theme was “Stonewall 20: A Generation of Pride” — memorializing the rebellion that sparked the LGBTQ rights revolution — and Bond was eager to join the march. But it had to be the right contingent.
It was then that they saw a group of anarchist queer punks in mohawks and combat boots towing a makeshift “police car” topped with a big pink papier-mâché high heel. Some were walking alongside with banners and protest signs that read: “No apologies, no assimilation, ever,” “You create the world you live in” and “No labels.” Others were pulling stilettos out of an apple crate bolted to the trunk and pummeling the vehicle.
“I thought, ‘Those are my people,' and jumped in, grabbed a high heel and started beating the police car,” says Bond. “That’s where I met all of my friends who were my friends for the time I lived there and who are still my friends.”
As Bond prepares to return to The City from New York (where they currently reside) and take center stage at Feinstein's at the Nikko for four nights starting Wednesday, they joke that at 59, they may not remember all of their chums’ names.
“I have always had a bad memory, especially when it comes to names, so I thought, by 59, I could just let myself off the hook and start calling everybody ‘Mary,’” says Bond, who originally hails from Maryland.
That’s what inspired Bond's current concert, “Oh Mary, it’s Pride!,” full of songs for, by or about Marys. Mary is also slang for a gay man, making the show’s title extra fitting for Pride month.
Some of the songs on the setlist include The Association’s “Along Comes Mary,” Mary MacGregor’s “Torn Between Two Lovers” and one of Mary Magdalene’s numbers from “Jesus Christ Superstar.”
Bond first came to The City in 1988, encouraged by their New York college friend, Nancy, who pressed: “Honey, you gotta move to San Francisco. If New York is the father, then San Francisco is the mother — and you need some mothering.”
Struggling to launch their theater career in New York, Bond took Nancy’s advice, hopped into their car (with only a futon and $500 to their name) and drove to The City.
It was the height of the AIDS crisis, and ACT UP and Queer Nation were at their peak, holding theatrical demonstrations and police protests. Bond, then in their 20s, was swept up in an inseparable combination of art, activism and nightlife meant to increase queer visibility and raise awareness about HIV/AIDS.
“There was the theater in the street, theater in the club and theater in the theater,” says Bond.
After discovering Theatre Rhinoceros and queer performance, specifically the works of nonbinary playwright Kate Bornstein, they found their niche and started acting.
Wowed by Bond’s turn in a musical called “Friedrich” at Theatre Rhinoceros, Bornstein cast them in “Hidden Agenda,” a groundbreaking transgender play, which accelerated the budding performer’s own journey as a trans person.
“That’s really when my life and career took off,” says Bond.
In their six years in The City, they also co-created and popularized the lounge act Kiki and Herb with friend and musician Kenny Mellman. For the Kiki character, Bond transformed into a washed-up, alcoholic chanteuse and Mellman morphed into Herb, an equally wrecked pianist.
Within a few years, their show had outgrown the 7x7 so in 1994 they took their act to the Big Apple.
“It was a difficult decision, but I felt like I owed it to myself as an artist to move and pursue the dream,” says Bond.
Kiki and Herb continued growing their act around the world till 2008 — playing larger venues, releasing two albums and winning a 2007 Tony nomination for “Kiki & Herb: Alive on Broadway” — before reuniting in 2016.
In that period, Bond also released several solo albums — most notably 2011’s “Dendrophile,” on which they covered San Francisco legend Bambi Lake’s “The Golden Age of Hustlers” and 2012’s “Silver Wells.” Bond also continued performing worldwide.
While Bond maintains an activist spirit, they admit their performances today are more of an act of awareness than protest.
“I consider my work to be preaching, but it’s the theology of liberation,” says Bond, who recently released a record with countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo called “Only An Octave Apart.” “So that it can give people a way to feel good about who they are and have an affinity with each other.”
IF YOU GO
Justin Vivian Bond: "Oh Mary, It's Pride!"
Where: Feinstein's at The Nikko, 222 Mason St., S.F.
When: 8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday Wednesday to Saturday
Tickets: $65-$85
Contact: (866) 663-1063, feinsteinssf.com