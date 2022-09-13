San Francisco mayors don’t choose running mates, but they reveal much about themselves when they fill key vacancies, as London Breed did when she chose Brooke Jenkins to replace recalled District Attorney Chesa Boudin in July.
Breed’s decision to appoint a DA more in the political center and less committed to reforming the criminal justice system than Boudin was entirely expected and reasonable. Nonetheless, the current scandal around Jenkins reflects very poorly on the mayor.
The outline of the scandal is well known. During the period of the recall campaign, while presenting herself as a volunteer committed to a safer San Francisco and a better-run DA’s Office, Jenkins was a paid consultant for Neighbors for a Better San Francisco, an organization closely tied to, and sharing a similar name, address and donor base with Neighbors for a Better San Francisco Advocacy. The latter organization was a strong backer of the Boudin recall.
Jenkins has asserted that her consulting work will not influence her views or actions as district attorney. That is probably true, but it’s also not the point.
What’s relevant is that Jenkins essentially misled people during the recall effort by claiming to be a volunteer, while being paid by an organization only a few steps removed from the recall effort. Additionally, by working for a group funded substantially by one of the major conservative donors behind the recall, William Orbendorf, Jenkins cast her lot not with ordinary San Franciscans angry about perceived upticks in crime, but with right-wing donors.
Lastly, Jenkins’ path to the DA’s Office just seems kind of sketchy — she broke with Boudin, built close relationships with wealthy donors who paid her while she was presenting herself as a volunteer and then got herself appointed by the mayor. Those actions do not scream independence from the mayor or strong ethics.
This all raises the question: How could London Breed not have known about this?
Like most mayors, Breed has had a handful of appointments of city officials due to vacancies. Earlier this year, she appointed three new school board members. A few months after that, she appointed Matt Dorsey to replace Matt Haney on the Board of Supervisors.
But neither of those were as important or high profile as her choice to replace Boudin, because Breed herself has placed such an emphasis on reducing crime in San Francisco. Breed had months to consider this decision, but, within days of Jenkins taking office, a scandal erupted that drew more attention to the corrupt and the sometimes sleazy role of money in San Francisco politics.
The effort to recall Boudin presented Breed with an opportunity to both consolidate her political power and align key parts of San Francisco government with her goals and strategies. Instead, it has backfired.
It is not clear whether Jenkins concealed her work for Neighbors for a Better San Francisco from Breed — but even if she had, that is the kind of thing that a mayor should be able to find out about a candidate for a high profile appointment. The mayor’s office did not respond to my requests for a comment about this question.
Jenkins’ consulting work will be a campaign issue in what is likely to be a close race when she goes before voters this November in a three-way race between Joe Alioto Veronese and John Hamasaki. In broad terms, the former will challenge her from the right, the latter from the left.
Breed herself is not on the ballot, but if Jenkins loses, especially to Hamasaki, the narrative around both the recall and Breed’s political fortunes will change. And the problem of Jenkins will be almost entirely of Breed’s own making.
Author Lincoln Mitchell has written numerous books and articles about The City and the Giants. Visitlincolnmitchell.comor follow him on Twitter @LincolnMitchell