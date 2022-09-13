Breed and Jenkins after swearing in

Mayor London Breed speaks alongside District Attorney Brooke Jenkins after Jenkins’ swearing-in ceremony at City Hall in July.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

San Francisco mayors don’t choose running mates, but they reveal much about themselves when they fill key vacancies, as London Breed did when she chose Brooke Jenkins to replace recalled District Attorney Chesa Boudin in July.

Breed’s decision to appoint a DA more in the political center and less committed to reforming the criminal justice system than Boudin was entirely expected and reasonable. Nonetheless, the current scandal around Jenkins reflects very poorly on the mayor.

Author Lincoln Mitchell has written numerous books and articles about The City and the Giants. Visit lincolnmitchell.com or follow him on Twitter @LincolnMitchell