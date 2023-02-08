Bobby Conte

Feinstein's at the Nikko presents Bobby Conte in "Along the Way" on Saturday at the Strand Theatre.

 Courtesy Strand Theatre

“So, what have you been doing since Chris Harper stopped paying your salary?”

Bobby Conte laughs at the question, a tip of the hat to a fiery Q&A event retort and later Tony Awards in-joke by Patti LuPone, his co-star in the recently completed Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim’s musical “Company.”

