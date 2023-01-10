Before they met and formed the power pop group Blues Lawyer, Rob Miller and Elyse Schrock were both veterans of the local scene, playing in various bands in typical Bay Area musician fashion.
However, the two did not come to form their latest endeavor following the usual band origin script. There wasn’t a backstage get-together at a mutual friend’s show or a serendipitous meetup at an art gallery or a promising introduction through the network of the Bay Area’s interconnected musical ecosystem.
Nope — they met at work.
“Yeah, Elyse was my boss,” said Miller, whose band plays at the Bottom of the Hill on Friday, Jan. 20. “We both worked at Rasputin Records. I was based in Concord, which at the time, was a bit of a problem store. Elyse came from the main branch in Berkeley to basically clean up the mess.”
While dealing with the riffraff of employees, Schrock hit it off quickly with Miller, sharing a love of bands on the New Zealand-based Flying Nun Records as well as grainy power pop groups. The two started exchanging ideas and riffing together, with the expectation that they’d play a few shows and then move on to their next project.
Their band name, a reference to divorced-dad types who blow $5,000 on a classic guitar that then sits idly on display, was a product of that short-term thinking. “If we thought we’d be around longer, we’d probably pick a more mature-sounding band name,” said Miller.
However, the two quickly realized they had a special connection, with their combined songwriting craft resulting in punchy, immediate rock numbers. The band’s first two albums were replete with lo-fi garage rock anthems — economic nuggets that mostly clocked in under two minutes and featured both Miller and Schrock tackling lead vocal duties.
For their latest album, “All in Good Time,” which will be released on Feb. 17, the band maintains that same urgent undertones while increasing the production value of their output. The cragginess of their early work has a little additional sheen to it and the riffs are a bit more muscular, leading to a power-pop album in the vein of Scottish legends Teenage Fanclub.
“Power pop is what I’ve always wanted to play, but I never thought I was a good enough musician to pursue that path, to be honest,” said Schrock, who is also the drummer for Blues Lawyer. “But for the third album, I thought we were at the point where we could do this high production thing. I love that sound. I love, you know, slick licks, so I think we all really leaned into it.”
Now a foursome featuring bassist Alejandra Alcala and guitarist Ellen Matthews (Miller also plays guitar), Blues Lawyer has clearly outgrown its scruffy DIY roots. Songs from “All in Good Time” like “Salary” and “Nowhere to Go” are thick with hooks and catchy as all hell. The dichotomy of Schrock’s clarion clear delivery and Miller’s disaffected croon adds a beguiling mix of the album, which feels at times like a call-and-response session between the two main songwriters.
The majority of “All in Good Time” was written during the pandemic, which Miller credits with elevating the craftwork of the record.
“I actually y think it was really good for us,” said Miller, who lives in the East Bay town of Albany. “Before, we were constantly trying to carve out time to do the things that we really wanted to do. And the pandemic did afford us some space to really take our time and zero in on our songwriting. Obviously, it would have been great to all be in the same rehearsal space, but being able to record demos and share them was the next best thing. By the time we were finally able to get together, we had this solid foundation of songs ready to go.”
Schrock said she learned the basic elements of guitar during the pandemic so she could contribute more to the songwriting structure of the group.
“I’m a drummer, so my songwriting approach is different,” said Schrock, who recently relocated from the Bay Area to Portland. “I taught myself a couple of guitar chords and got a better grasp of music theory and writing. I was able to bring a more rounded-out product to the band.”
Much of the album focuses on the concept of time—how hours can be stretched endlessly by the daily drudgery of an office job or how certain points in one’s life run parallel with specific and stifling expectations—a theme made all the more prescient by the amorphous nature of life under the pandemic.
“I just had this feeling like time was running out, and that was kind of heightened by the pandemic,” said Miller. “It was a difficult thing for me to articulate, other than through music.”
Thanks to his work-buddy-turned-bandmate, Miller has found the perfect outlet for those feelings and Blues Lawyer seem poised to take full advantage of the time afforded to them.