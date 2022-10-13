When New York-based actor and clown-of-all-sorts Bill Irwin comes to American Conservatory Theater mid-October for six performances of his singular solo show, “On Beckett,” it won’t be his first time on the Geary Theatre stage. He and co-actor David Shiner brought their original two-handers “Fool Moon” and “Old Hats” here, and early this year Irwin appeared in guest spots in “Freestyle Love Supreme.”
But this New York-based Irish Repertory Theatre production is the first time he will perform “On Beckett” at the Geary; two earlier versions, in 2015 and 2017, were at ACT’s second stage, the Strand.
A veteran of regional theater, Broadway, film and TV, Irwin is a self-proclaimed “California boy” whose clowning roots go back to the Bay Area’s seminal Pickle Family Circus. He also appeared in two different productions of “Waiting for Godot,” with Nathan Lane in 2009 and with Robin Williams and Steve Martin in 1988.
Irwin makes no claims to be a Samuel Beckett scholar. But one of the preoccupations of his artistic life has been to better understand, and to better perform, the playwright’s brilliant, allusive and often elusive work. In “On Beckett,” he explores that work — the comic, the tragic — through his sharply tuned sensibility as both a master clown and dramatic actor.
The Examiner chatted on the phone from the roof of his New York building on a hot, humid day. Below are edited excerpts from that conversation.
How and when did your adventures with Beckett begin?
I was in my twenties. I’m not sure what drove me to Samuel Beckett’s writing. I kept returning to it, like visiting some continent. Early on, “On Beckett” was more a coping mechanism. I had the Beckett language in my head. I didn’t know what to do with it or what to do without it.
I went to school in Belfast when I was in high school, which is part of why his writing connected with me. He was quintessentially an Irish writer, although he wrote mostly in French and translated. He talks of walking in Dublin. I did a sh-tload of walking in Belfast. I was confused, and the notion of walking over undulating hills really spoke to me.
How different from the 2017 version is this current iteration of “On Beckett”?
Very different. Every time we’ve taken it out in person—and we did an online version, too — it’s taken a new tack. And it’s very very different night to night. And the adventure of aging throws new perspectives on things.
One of the things that’s become clearer in my mind from five years ago when I was struggling with the material: His writing is many things, and among that is a rumination on supremacy and authority and the assumption of supremacy on some people’s parts. Some people say he was not political. Untrue. One of the things he was doing was reflecting on our natural inclination toward superiority or inferiority in relationships.
In his writing in general?
Yes, but it’s acutely clear in “Waiting for Godot.”
You don’t work with a director, but (former ACT artistic director) Carey Perloff worked closely with you in developing the piece.
Carey and I carried conversations right up to the verge of being in rehearsal rooms. I had to test any idea going through my head against the hard intellect of Carey Perloff. Then she graciously said, “What you need is a chance to do this,” and so she invited me two different times to perform at the Strand.
Now you’ll be performing on the much bigger Geary stage.
The piece has grown in scope and scale, so the Geary is the right space. I'm so excited returning to the Geary with this honed version. I feel like it’s clearer and tighter now; it knows what it is. When you first work on an idea, it’s like taking a piece of coal and trying to make it into a precious diamond stone. It just takes compression, and that’s what I intend to bring to the Geary stage.
Beckett’s writing is like the Old and New Testament: It’ll take any questions you bring to it. The most recent question I’ve thrown against Beckett’s writing is, “Is this a writer who offers a vision of the acceptance of death, or is he offering a portrait of our inability to accept death — or are those the wrong questions?”
You were 66 when you last performed “On Beckett” at ACT. Do these types of questions occur to you now because you’re older?
Yes, 100%. When I was young, death was a kind of abstraction. Now with the horizon closer, ohhh, yes, it’s a great adventure within the course of everyone’s life and eventually everyone’s will come to an end.
There’s a line from Text #1 in “Texts for Nothing,” that odd, odd piece: “I was my father and I was my son, I asked myself questions as best I could and answered as best I could...” The depth of wit, the investigation including about life coming to an end: It’s really exhilarating.
What character do you feel closest to?
Vladimir in “Godot.” I see productions of that in high schools, at the Royal Shakespeare Company, and it’s like Shakespeare — you can’t hurt it. No matter how beautiful or off-target it feels, Vladimir is always there, he always speaks to me.
You met Beckett once, which you described in the 2017 version of “On Beckett.” You said that if you could meet Beckett now, you’d ask about “Texts for Nothing” and about the structure of “Godot” and “Endgame.” Still true?
I do have a cogent set of questions. It’s embarrassing how shy I was, how little prepared, I kind of squandered a great opportunity. I have yet to decide if I’ll include the fact that I briefly met Beckett (in this version). I’m trying to compress it. It’s important that it be an 89-minute theater piece, not a 95-minute theater piece. There isn’t that much difference — but there is.
What are your expectations for performing “On Beckett” at ACT for the third time?
I’m thrilled at the idea of slipping on my baggy pants on the Geary stage. As a clown, I’ve tried some of my best work out there, and halfway through the evening I’m relieved to cross the threshold — it’s time to put the baggy pants on when I get to that point in the evening, and a certain kind of peace radiates through me. This is sure stuff, when I put these pants on and walk in a certain way. The story I’m telling with these pants on may not get a laugh, but at least it’s going to hold people’s interest.
Is it scary?
It feels scary as sh-t as I get closer. Then it begins to feel like home. I’ve gradually come to feel at home in Beckett’s work, grounded. Scary because the stakes are high — and like home.
If You Go
"On Beckett"
Where: American Conservatory Theater, 415 Geary St., S.F.
When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19-23, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 22 & 23
Tickets: $25-$110
Contact: (415) 749-2228, act-sf.org