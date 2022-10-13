Bill Irwin

Bill Irwin in the Irish Repertory Theatre production of “On Beckett.” Conceived and performed by Irwin, “On Beckett” runs through Oct. 19-23 at ACT's Toni Rembe Theater.

 Photo by Craig Schwartz

When New York-based actor and clown-of-all-sorts Bill Irwin comes to American Conservatory Theater mid-October for six performances of his singular solo show, “On Beckett,” it won’t be his first time on the Geary Theatre stage. He and co-actor David Shiner brought their original two-handers “Fool Moon” and “Old Hats” here, and earlier this year Irwin appeared in guest spots in “Freestyle Love Supreme.”

But this New York-based Irish Repertory Theatre production is the first time he will perform “On Beckett” at the Toni Rembe Theater; two earlier versions, in 2015 and 2017, were at A.C.T.’s second stage, the Strand. 

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.