“Into View: Bernice Bing,” the most significant retrospective of a woman painter from the Asian Art Museum’s collection to date, is nothing short of luminous. The show includes 24 recent acquisitions to the museum’s permanent collection, as well as videos and reproductions of letters, journals, and personal photographs on loan from the artist and activist’s archive at Stanford. These artworks and documents paint an intimate — and long overdue — portrait of the seminal Bay Area lesbian painter and activist as a complex character who grappled with identity and spirituality both in her work and personal life.

Born in San Francisco’s Chinatown in 1936, Bing, known as Bingo among friends, was integral to the San Francisco art world, though she would move in and out of the spotlight before her death in 1998. After losing both parents at a young age, she spent her youth between the Ming Quong orphanage for Chinese girls in Oakland, several white foster homes and sporadic stays with her grandmother. Her unstable childhood made it difficult for Bing to develop or maintain a strong sense of cultural identity, something she would struggle with throughout her lifetime.

Max Blue writes about the visual arts and modern culture for the San Francisco Examiner and other publications.