Daniel Hope and the New Century Chamber Orchestra are serving up a stunning combination of history, radio, classical and popular music in a show coming to the Presidio Theatre.

Hope and NCCO perform “Berlin 1938: Broadcasts from a Vanishing Society” on Sept. 16-18, depicting events that determined the lives — and deaths — of millions.

