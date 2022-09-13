Vocalist Horst Maria Merz, left, and violinist Daniel Hope in a performance of “Berlin 1938: Broadcasts from a Vanishing Society” by the New Century Chamber Orchestra at the Verbier Festival in 2019. The show runs Sept. 16-18 at the Presidio Theatre.
Vocalist Horst Maria Merz, left, and violinist Daniel Hope in a performance of “Berlin 1938: Broadcasts from a Vanishing Society” by the New Century Chamber Orchestra at the Verbier Festival in 2019. The show runs Sept. 16-18 at the Presidio Theatre.
Lucien Grandjean
Baritone Thomas Hampson appears in "Berlin 1938," which relates events before the break out of World War II and is performed in both German and English.
Marshall Light Studio
Daniel Hope, center, and the New Century Chamber Orchestra.
Daniel Hope and the New Century Chamber Orchestra are serving up a stunning combination of history, radio, classical and popular music in a show coming to the Presidio Theatre.
Hope and NCCO perform “Berlin 1938: Broadcasts from a Vanishing Society” on Sept. 16-18, depicting events that determined the lives — and deaths — of millions.
The show, originally created for the Verbier Festival in 2019, where it was acclaimed, promises as “a gripping musical radio drama that will transport you back to a pre-war era of disappearing freedom — and tell the story of the artists who pushed back.”
Besides the chamber orchestra led by Hope, the show features vocalists Thomas Hampson and Horst Maria Merz — both men famous as singers and actors, both fluent in English and German, to perform in the bilingual show (with supertitles in English when necessary).
Gathering clouds of war in Europe loomed over the events of 1938, fueling the songwriters of the era — including Kurt Weill, George and Ira Gershwin, Cole Porter, Hanns Eisler and others — to create works of candor, humor and commentary about the rapid changes in society and growing threats to Jewish life.
The events of 1938 led directly to the start of World War II: Hitler marched into Austria; in the Munich Pact, Britain, France and Italy agreed to let Germany partition Czechoslovakia; Nazis destroyed Jewish shops, homes and synagogues in the Kristallnacht (“night of the broken glass”) riots; and an initial 30,000 victims of the Holocaust were sent to concentration camps.
For Hope, born in 1973, the distance of decades from World War II did not shield his life and that of his family from consequences of 1938.
“My mother’s family were all forced to leave Berlin successively between 1933 and 1939. Perhaps most tragic was the case of my great grandfather, a journalist. He was staunchly patriotic and even decorated for his service in WWI.
“He initially believed that the regime was good for Germany, but after Kristallnacht, he realized not only how wrong he had been, but that he was next on their hit list. A few months later he took his life in Berlin, rather than leaving his beloved country.”
There is an “element of madness” in the show, Hope says, stemming from the sense that “there is writing on the wall, what they called in Berlin in 1938-39 ‘dancing on the volcano,’ this feeling that something was to come, something bad, so let’s party, let’s enjoy the cabaret.” The madness is a striking contrast to the darkness surrounding the world.
This subject has recently grown in relevance to Hope and the participating artists, first with the pandemic crisis that turned lives upside down and now with the Russian war against Ukraine.
“I live in Berlin,” Hope says, “being so close and seeing the kind of headlines we never thought we’d see again, it placed music yet again in a different context. The world is being shaken up, we don’t know where we are going, and this kind of project gives me both comfort and discomfort — using music to help, to console, to inspire while also taking the mind off things.”
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.