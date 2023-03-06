Mr. Happy Face

Last year’s ugliest pooch prize went to Mr. Happy Face, a 17-year-old Chihuahua mix that lived through abusive conditions and has tumors and other neurological issues.

 New York Times

It's what's on the inside that counts. For humans and dogs alike, no matter how ruff their ex-terrier is.

The Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds last weekend began accepting submissions for its annual "World's Ugliest Dog Contest."

Chinese Crested Dog - hairy hairless

Head to the World's Ugliest Dog Contest and you may see animals like this hairy and hairless Chinese Crested Dog.

You might like

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong

You May Also Like