It's what's on the inside that counts. For humans and dogs alike, no matter how ruff their ex-terrier is.
The Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds last weekend began accepting submissions for its annual "World's Ugliest Dog Contest."
The world-renowned competition takes place at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma on June 23 and celebrates the "imperfections that make all dogs special and unique," officials said in a release.
The contest, a staple of the popular North Bay fair for nearly 50 years, is also an effort to raise awareness for dog adoptions from shelters and puppy mills, "and that no matter their physical detractions, these animals are loving companions." Animal rescue and adoption centers will also be on site to showcase their adoptable pets.
The show is a "testament that all dogs do not have to meet AKC (American Kennel Club) pedigree standards to be man's (or woman's) best friend. The owners of all kinds of dogs are also all kinds of people, from youngsters to senior citizens, each proud of their pet despite missing fur, crossed eyes, duck waddles or mismatched ears. They proudly walk both pedigreed pooches and Heinz 57 mutts down the red carpet to the cheers and clapping of the crowd," officials wrote.
Interested participants can submit their dog using this form and must also include a biography, high quality pictures of the dog, and proof of vaccinations. Entries which are submitted before May 19 are free, while any sent in after costs $10 per dog. All applications before that are free. Entry forms must be sent into the fair's office by June 21 to be considered.
Don't hound officials the day of the show, as they won't be taking applications on site.
A select number of dogs from those applications will be chosen to walk the red carpet at the fair.
The winner, selected by a panel of judges, will receive a $1,500 grand prize and a trip to New York City for an appearance on "Today." The second and third place finishers will also receive trophies and undisclosed cash prizes.
All applicants will also be eligible for two other awards: the "Spirit Award" for the dog with the best community service and the "People's Choice," which anyone can vote for online.
Last year's ugliest pooch prize went to Mr. Happy Face, a 17-year-old Chihuahua mix with a mohawk.