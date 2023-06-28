Oakland filmmaker Savanah Leaf brings power and poetry to her feature directing debut, “Earth Mama,” which opens exclusively at the Roxie Theatre in San Francisco on July 7.
Shot largely in Oakland, the film tells a compassionate story of women trapped in a broken system and the support groups that help them heal.
The movie opens with a shot of an unnamed woman at a group therapy session. Someone offscreen asks her, “Why should we care if you make it?”
“That was unscripted, that question,” said Leaf, who recently sat down with The Examiner to talk about her film. She was joined by the lead actor, Oakland rapper Tia Nomore.
“There’s something so powerful about that question,” Leaf said. “Oftentimes we think of people in these circumstances as ‘other.’ So it’s kind of like, why should we care about this film? Why should we care about us? It’s confrontational to the audience. It’s challenging. It’s not for everyone, but the people who choose to take on that question — that’s really special.”
Based on the short film “The Heart Still Hums,” which was co-directed by Leaf and performer Taylor Russell (“Escape Room”), “Earth Mama” tells the story of Gia (Nomore), a young mother of two who is pregnant a third time. Her young children — son Trey (Ca’Ron Coleman) and daughter Shaynah (Alexis Rivas) — are in foster care, and Gia can only visit them for an hour a week.
She attends mandatory sessions and classes in hopes of getting her children back, but she also loses hours at her job in a photography studio and struggles to pay her bills.
But she has a strong support system in her pregnant friend Trina (Doeichii), and boyish neighbor Mel (Keta Price), and especially her social worker, Miss Carmen (Erika Alexander), who encourages Gia to consider giving her baby up for adoption.
Nomore gave birth to her own daughter just a handful of months before landing the part, which was “everything” in terms of her performance.
“It was my crash course,” says Nomore. “My feelings, even the way my body was developing, so much of myself is in Gia. I’m grateful that I had this film. It’s also something that I can give to my daughter when she’s able to see it.”
There was another unexpected benefit. In wearing the prosthetic “baby bump” during the shoot, Nomore found that she could be a little more carefree, not having to worry about a real baby inside her.
“On set, the security guys didn’t know that I wasn’t actually pregnant, so sometimes I’d go for a cartwheel,” Nomore said. “They would say, ‘You about to shake that baby loose!”
But while making her acting debut, Nomore still faced challenges. She discovered that, like Gia, she too had a support system, especially in the veteran performer Alexander (“Get Out”).
“The hospital scene was really hard for me. Really hard,” Nomore said. “My main question for Miss Erika, specifically, was ‘I know how to get there, but how do I get back?’ You know? That was the hardest thing for me, is how do I snap back into myself after this? She told me, ‘You’re doing it right. You’re supposed to be feeling nuts right now.’”
In addition to guiding powerful performances by Nomore and the others, Leaf brings an impressive level of confidence to her debut, beginning with the choice to shoot on 16 mm film.
“I love shooting on film,” she said. “I love the texture, the grain, the way it absorbs color. It also affects how we shoot. We have limited takes, and the whole crew is so attentive to every little detail.”
The film has many lovely scenes, including one that shows Gia and Mel sitting and talking in a special spot that has a beach on one side and a forest on the other side. Gia says, “Don’t nobody come here except people trying to disappear.”
Leaf won’t disclose where she shot the scene but offers, “It’s not supposed to be Oakland. It’s supposed to be across the Bay, closer to Vallejo. We’re thinking Pinole, along the water.”
Now that filming is finished, Leaf is reflective. “I never made a feature before, and it was just ... hard,” she said. “People giving me so much trust to make something. That’s exciting and enabling, but it’s also terrifying. It’s like, ‘Damn, is this gonna be what I told them this would be?’”