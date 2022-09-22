Bay Area folks can practice axe-throwing, watch Shakespearean comedy, don period costumes and otherwise enjoy a trip to Elizabethan times at the Northern California Renaissance Faire in Hollister, running every weekend through Oct. 23.

The event, held in a glen at Casa de Fruta, recreates a village during the reign of Queen Elizabeth I of England. Attendees are encouraged to dress for the theme, but even if you're not willing to lace up a corset or speak Old English, there should be more than enough to amuse you. Entertainment includes live music, jousting, dancing and refreshments.

