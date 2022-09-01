In these dark days of late-stage capitalism — a time when the country’s top 1% can increase their wealth by trillions while a million Americans die and millions more are left jobless by the pandemic — it’s difficult for anyone to sing the praises of how the global economy operates.
But for musicians, those inequities are particularly amplified. Due to ubiquitous streaming services, where artists get paid a pittance for their creative output, and a business model that commodifies and undervalues creativity and monetizes everything else, independent musicians struggle to survive while the industry thrives.
Those failings have not escaped the notice of Automatic, a three-piece -pop group out of Los Angeles whose latest album, “Excess,” is a searing indictment of the abuses of capitalism.
“We are basically working for peanuts,” said Izzy Glaudini, synth player and vocalist for Automatic, which opens for the Osees at The Chapel from Monday through Wednesday. “I don’t want to talk trash about our label, because it’s great, but the music industry has the same kind of model we see everywhere. Whether it’s Spotify executives or other people in power, we help to make rich people richer. And that hurts, especially because creativity is something that is so precious. It’s inherent in human nature to want to be creative, but it’s harder and harder to express that, given how exploitative the capitalist system is.”
“Excess” is filled with lyrical tales detailing the futility of working-class life, but if the album was simply a Marxist treatise on neglect, it would be a painful slog. Instead, those narratives are paired with sleek, minimalist new-wave sounds, creating an instinctive need to get up and dance.
Take for example, the bleak tales of “Skyscraper,” where Glaudini dispassionately coos, “Change if you wanna/Or stay the same/There's no difference in the end,” to a thumping bass line and blaring synths. It would make for perfect introductory music to a badass villain from a '70s movie — one you end up rooting for despite the actions of the antagonist.
And then there is the album opener, “New Beginning,” a song ostensibly about a hopeful future, but that Glaudini said was inspired by the Swedish sci-fi movie “Aniara.” In that film, a space crew hopelessly looks for another planet to inhabit after humanity has destroyed Earth. On "New Beginning,” Glaudini delivers her lines about the futility of hope accompanied by a spooky combination of alien s sounds, artificial handclaps, syncopated drum beats and throbbing bass lines. It’s sexy, in a noirish, lurid way — music to listen to at 4 a.m. as the club begins to close down.
“I think it’s important to make a sound that’s seductive,” said Glaudini. “And not to keep repeating myself, but that’s really a reflection of how capitalism operates — it’s very seductive. There is this myth that you can come to this country as an immigrant and work hard and succeed. But the reality is that most people are struggling.”
Glaudini cited bands like Devo as inspiration for a dichotomous approach to music — pairing dire lyrics with new-wave pop sounds. A common love for groups like Devo, and no-wave and krautrock bands such as Suicide, Kraftwerk and Neu! were what helped bring together Glaudini and her bandmates: bassist/vocalist Halle Saxon and drummer Lola Dompé (who is the daughter of Bauhaus drummer Kevin Haskins). While Glaudini is from New York City and Saxon is from Austin, Texas, the three met in Los Angeles (the home of Dompé) and bonded over their shared musical tastes.
“I think there is a certain amount of kismet that brings band members together,” said Glaudini. “But you’re also naturally attracted to people who like the coolest kind of music.”
Automatic has already toured extensively in 2022 (a European jaunt was unfortunately cut short due to Covid), and they have ambitious plans for the remainder of the year. Along with opening for the Osees, the band has a bunch of festival dates on the books and intentions to tour Australia and New Zealand.
So their messages of anti-capitalism disillusionment will reach global audiences, a gospel Glaudini is eager to spread.
“I mean, we’re human beings — we’re not wind-up monkey toys,” she said. “We’ve been touring constantly and it’s definitely a tough model. But getting up and playing a great show is still an amazing experience. It’s hard to beat that feeling."
