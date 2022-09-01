Automatic

Synth-pop group Automatic's new album, "Excess," is a searing indictment of the abuses of capitalism filled with lyrical tales of the futility of working-class life.

 Dana Trippe

In these dark days of late-stage capitalism — a time when the country’s top 1% can increase their wealth by trillions while a million Americans die and millions more are left jobless by the pandemic — it’s difficult for anyone to sing the praises of how the global economy operates.

But for musicians, those inequities are particularly amplified. Due to ubiquitous streaming services, where artists get paid a pittance for their creative output, and a business model that commodifies and undervalues creativity and monetizes everything else, independent musicians struggle to survive while the industry thrives.

