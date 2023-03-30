What's in a name? For the bird world, a lot of baggage.
The board of the national Audubon Society, a nonprofit dedicated to bird conservation, came to a conclusion March 16 after a years-long reckoning with the racist views of its namesake: they're keeping the name.
But the independent local chapters are not so sure they agree.
The Golden Gate Audubon Society, the largest Bay Area chapter of Audubon, has begun discussing a name change. If members are in favor, it would join four other chapters that have already chose to forgo the title: Seattle, Portland, Chicago and Madison, Wisconsin.
As it stands, the group is torn. The man held degenerate views, but his name is entwined with bird conservation, wrote Ilana Debare, communications director for GGAS, in an official GGAS blog post Friday.
"Are the particular choices and values that Audubon embodied ones that we still want to honor?" she said. "Does the name 'Audubon' advance or hamper our mission of protecting birds in the 21st century?"
John James Audubon's artistic legacy was titanic — but the man himself was an unrepentant white supremacist.
Audubon's contributions ecology were immense — the "Birds of America" work raised the bar for scientific cataloguing and ecological illustration worldwide. Throughout the 19th century, however, he owned slaves and was diametrically against abolition. He wrote short thriller novels at the expense of enslaved Black Americans and advocated for their continued subjugation. He also desecrated the graves of Indigenous people and killed birds, gleefully and often.
The National Audubon Society spent three years studying Audubon's impact on the birding world, warts and all. The goal was to chart a path toward racial equity in a hobby that is notoriously white, retired and upper middle class.
Their work culminated in the board's decision to keep the name, with reassurance that the organization would remain committed to racial equity — including donations to the tune of $25 million to diversity and belonging initiatives.
Several NAS staffmembers resigned in response, and the choice to reckon with history fell to local chapters.
At GGAS, the consensus amongst membership is in favor of change.
The branch has begun several outreach campaigns in grade schools and in Richmond and West Oakland, predominantly low-income communities which have been largely ignored by the Audubon society in the past.
Over the course of these efforts, some members have found that the name "Audubon" is no longer useful — not only because its history alienates people from the organization, but because it does not inspire an association with birds, science or conservation.
One member conducted a poll amongst a group of 30 or so teenagers at a Richmond high school, and found only four had an idea of what an "Audubon Society" does, but almost all of them could reason what a "birding society" was for.
J. Drew Lanham, a former board member of the NAS and professor of wildlife ecology and Clemson College, emphasized that it’s essential to address the reality and consequences of namesakes.
"Branding isn’t just a billboard others might see; it’s a heartbeat,” Lanham said in an interview with the Seattle Times. “I think we’re tested not just by the names that others call us but what we will actually answer to and what we’ll ultimately answer for.”