In many ways, it’s a minor miracle that Flasher — a bicoastal post punk duo — are still a band.
After releasing their 2018 album “Constant Image” to universal critical acclaim, Flasher guitarist Taylor Mulitz and drummer Emma Baker were forced to deal with the departure of founding member Daniel Saperstein, who left the band after touring for their debut record.
Then the pandemic hit, halting most of the momentum and goodwill engendered by their electrifying album. That disruption also cost both Mulitz and Baker their full-time jobs, leaving them without a crucial level of financial stability. Feeling strained, Mulitz relocated to Los Angeles from his native Washington D.C., eventually ending up in the Bay Area while his girlfriend attended graduate school at UC Berkeley.
Yet despite those hardships, and even though the band is now split between the Bay Area and Washington, D.C., Flasher continue to flourish. That’s evidenced by their 2022 album “Love is Yours,” a warmer, gauzier departure from the austerity of their debut. The album is unexpectedly hopeful and optimistic, reflecting the resilient nature of Mulitz and Baker.
“I do have this sense of pride that we haven’t just thrown our hands up in the air and quit,” said Mulitz, in advance of playing at the Rickshaw Stop on Thursday, Feb. 23 as part of the annual Noise Pop Festival. “But at the end of the day, it’s worth it, because I really love making music. I love being able to travel around and share that with other people. As cliché as that sounds, that’s what keeps us going.”
Upon the release of “Constant Image,” Flasher won plaudits for its jittery, post-punk vibes that recalled Talking Heads at their iciest, coolest moments, or Spoon during their “Kill The Moonlight” minimalist era. With the departure of Saperstein from the songwriting mix, Mulitz and Baker had to regroup and grapple with the band’s new identity.
“We definitely had to confront some difficult issues,” said Mulitz. “Like, at one point, we discussed possibly changing our band name. But after talking it over with our label, we decided to keep going on as Flasher and I’m happy we made that decision.”
“Love is Yours” represents a more generous version of the band than the one that crafted “Constant Image.” Mulitz and Baker split lead vocal duties on the new album, and both singers have a cooing, enveloping delivery that feels heartfelt and welcoming. The addition of Baker as a lead singer is a new wrinkle for the band — a development brought on by the different group dynamics.
“It wasn’t this thing we talked about specifically, but Daniel and I were really singing lead together for most of the first album, so I think it just felt natural for Emma to step in and fill that void,” said Mulitz. “Personally, I’m not trying to do an album all on my own. I like to have someone else to write songs with. It just makes it more fun. And it sounds better.”
Songs like the title track, “Little Things,” and “I’m Better” all showcase the fresh perspective of the band. There are still plenty of angles and veering momentum shifts, but those sharp moments are matched by atmospheric and ethereal elements that were missing in the band’s prior efforts. Mulitz even cited legendary singer-songwriter Elliot Smith as one of the album’s primary influences, a hushed presence who could not be cited as a touchpoint for “Constant Image.”
The album also evinces the duo’s ability to remain steadfast, despite the bevy of obstacles it’s faced in recent years. On the title track, Mulitz sings “Love is yours/If you want it,” a message of hope, albeit one couched in caution.
“I think the basic tenor of the album is one of optimism with some caveats,” said Mulitz. “It’s about realizing that things aren’t perfect — that you’re not perfect. And it’s about accepting that.”