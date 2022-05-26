Unwilling to rest on any laurels, 97-year-old San Francisco photographer Fred Lyon is basking in the publication of two gorgeous coffee table books, one bearing his name on the cover, the other including a dozen of his pictures.
Lyon has focused his camera on the Bay Area for eight decades and is renowned for shots of foggy city streets, neon-lit storefronts, hilltop views, Golden Gate Bridge painters, cable car riders, operagoers and fishermen.
While he said he’s flattered to be part of Taschen’s “San Francisco, Portrait of a City” and the subject of Rizzoli’s “Inventing the California Look: Through the Lens of Fred Lyon” by Philip Meza, he remains self-effacing and humble. Lyon credits his parents for pushing him to seize every opportunity and instilling a “terrifying work ethic” that propels him today.
One thing Lyon is not modest about is his curating abilities, telling The Examiner that his most valuable piece of equipment “has always been the waste basket, not the camera.”
Yet he refers to himself as a “lightweight” compared to other photographers he describes as more serious. “I always insisted on a lot of silliness,” he said. “I was just a naive optimist; I alway have been and I always will be. ”
According to him, fellow reporters, researchers and editors are the ones responsible for his success and priceless education. “I don’t think I’m a great photographer; I’m a good photographer,” he said.
Those clamoring for Lyon’s prints and books disagree.
Alex Ramos, gallery director at the Leica Store near Union Square, said Lyon's history is intertwined with The City’s and he’s mentored several generations of photographers who try to emulate him.
“He is San Francisco,” Ramos told The Examiner. He explains how one of Lyon’s five photos on display at the Bush Street gallery, taken at an after-hours jam session during the Monterey Jazz Festival in 1958, cleverly draws you into the room.
When Meza stumbled upon another signature Lyon photo, “Man Walking on Pine Street” (1954), the author and photography enthusiast started exploring his archive and exhibits.
Eventually, he got Lyon to sign a print of the classic “Foggy Night at Land’s End” that he purchased from Santa Monica’s Peter Fetterman Gallery, which represents Lyon. A friendship was born.
Rizzoli green-lit Meza’s idea to document Lyon’s career from the 1940s through the 1990s shooting for House & Garden, Architectural Digest, Vogue, Fortune, Holiday, Town & Country, Sports Illustrated, Time, Life magazine and more.
Meza’s “half-hour interviews” at Lyon’s Cow Hollow home and studio invariably went on hours longer and the famous photographer said he enjoyed hanging out with Meza and his wife, Marjorie Qualey, amazed at how organically and quickly the project came together.
Lyon’s only quibble about the Rizzoli book is that there’s just too much of him in it. It’s as close as he wants to come to publishing a biography.
Fans will revel in details of Lyon’s life, portraits of him as a young man and Navy cadet, old contact sheets, back stories on how he landed enviable assignments from Manhattan editors, what it was like working with innovative interior designers such as Frances Elkins, Michael Taylor and John Dickinson, how he met his second wife and muse, interior designer Penelope Rozis.
More than a personal history, the handsome tome conveys a past era and takes readers inside a Frank Lloyd Wright-designed gift shop on Maiden Lane and elegant apartments on Nob Hill, Russian Hill and Telegraph Hill. There are photos of Dickinson’s converted Pacific Heights firehouse, an opulent, redwood-paneled Presidio Heights home, boldly furnished (or all-white) living rooms and show rooms, rustic table settings, high society clients.
The book even lets readers in on Lyon’s own abode, including photos of his Oakville farmhouse and vineyard and his wife’s Napa ranch house — the couple’s wine country retreats that have since been sold.
In the afterword of “Inventing the California Look,” Lyon offers a slice of advice to aspiring architectural photographers: “For anyone dreaming of pursuing this field, be prepared for long hours of hard work. Try to bring an innocent and receptive eye. A sense of humor couldn’t hurt. And wear comfortable shoes.”
Previous books by Lyon, “San Francisco, Portrait of a City: 1940-1960” (2014), “San Francisco Noir” (2017) and “Vineyards” (2019) were published by Princeton Architectural Press.
Taschen’s nine-pound, 480-page encyclopedic, trilingual pictorial history covers The City from mid-19th century to the present.
“It will be the definitive treatment of San Francisco for the next couple of decades,” Lyon told The Examiner.
Elaborate and endlessly edifying, the book boasts photos of Gold Rush settlers, the aftermath of the 1906 earthquake, the Panama-Pacific International Exposition, Japantown during World War II, the hungry i, a North Beach butcher, Big Brother & the Holding Company, Bill Graham, the 1978 Gay Freedom Day Parade, Mabuhay Gardens, Danielle Steel, Robin Williams, Super Bowl championships, to name a few. Lyon’s distinctive cable car photos grace first and last pages.
A $1,500-limited art edition includes one signed Lyon print worth $3,500, according to Ramos. At Leica’s Taschen book launch in April, 10 featured photographers alongside editor Reuel Golden and author Richie Unterberger sat at long tables signing books assembly line style and posing for selfies in a scene of “glorious chaos,” Lyon recalls.
Ramos said he appreciates how much the legendary photographer mingles with gallerygoers, chats with all kinds of picture takers, shares stories like how he had to persuade pilots to take him up in planes and remove the doors for iconic aerial shots, as opposed to today’s facile use of drones.
Lyon said his only regret following the Taschen event — not having the stamina for the after-party at a nearby bar.