This is a true story about art and Ukraine that cuts across generations and continents and transcends bombs, guns, dying and death on battlefields and in cities like Kyiv and Kherson.
It’s also a story about Lara Aburamadan, a Palestinian from Gaza and the co-founder — with her husband and fellow journalist, Jehad al-Saftawi — of Refugee Eye Gallery in San Francisco, now featuring the paintings of Ukrainian artist, Maria Yanenko, through the middle of January 2023.
Over the next month or so, Refugee Eye offers talks, live music and a craft market, all open to the public.
A previous show was called “More Powerful than Bullets.” “Liminal,” meaning transitional, the name of the current exhibit, seems perfect for art made by refugees who exist in an existential space between the countries they come from and where they don’t yet feel at home. The San Francisco Bay Area now boasts tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees; in the spring of 2022, many of them traveled across the U.S./Mexico border and live in The City, L.A. and Sacramento.
Years ago, in Gaza — the Palestinian enclave between Israel and Egypt — Aburamadan and al-Saftawi met author Dave Eggers of McSweeney’s fame and showed him sights tourists rarely, if ever, see. As translators, they also helped with the making of the paperback, "Kingdom of Olive and Ash," which features work by Eggers and other Bay Area authors, including Ayelet Waldman and Michael Chabon. When Hamas threatened Lara’s and Jehad’s lives, they fled to the U.S. and gave birth, with Eggers’ support, to Refugee Eye, where Lara is now the art director.
At the opening of the current show, which includes work by Maria Yanenko, as well as by Abduk Aziz Doukhan Hala Kaddoura, Noorulian Khan and Layle Omran— Lara sang in Arabic. Two musicians, one on the oud, the other on the tabla, accompanied her.
Maria Yanenko paints in the village of Petrykivka, Ukraine, in a style her sisters also use, that their mother used, that their mother’s mother used, and in the style that every artist in the family has used going back more years than anyone cares to count. Maria’s paintings feature flowers and birds, bright yellows and strong blues. They are said to protect families and communities from harm.
Fifty percent of the sales of Yanenko’s work go to her; 25% to Refugee Eye and 25% to Art of Ukraine, which sends money to the elderly in territories under attack.
In 2012, the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine recognized “Petrykivka painting” — a kind of folk art — as an essential part of the country’s intangible cultural heritage. Then, in 2013, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) included that artistic tradition on its “Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.”
A century ago as a fledgling reporter, Ernest Hemingway observed the refugee crisis that erupted in the aftermath of World War I. Hemingway described it in his first book: “The women and children were in the carts, crouched with mattresses, mirrors, sewing machines, bundles. There was a woman having a baby with a young girl holding a blanket over her and crying. Scared sick looking at it. It rained all through the evacuation.”
Hemingway’s grim picture would not surprise Yanenko. At home in Petrykivka with her pregnant daughter, Yana, and with her husband in the ranks of the Ukrainian army, she worried what would happen to her art — gouache on paper — if and when bombs fell on her village. She had never exhibited beyond the borders of Ukraine, and had never publicized her own work, nor had she granted an interview or sat for photos.
But with the survival of her art and heritage at stake, Yanenko rolled up 40paintings, inserted them in mailing tubes, took them to the nearest operating post office and dispatched them to her youngest daughter, Tetiana, in Oakland.
That was the first link in a partially serendipitous daisy chain. Next, Tetiana brought her mother’s work to Polina Krasnova, who came to the U.S. with her parents from Cherkassy, Ukraine at age 18. This year, Krasnova created Art of Ukraine, a nonprofit that aims to preserve “traditional garments, dance, art and folklore” and “protect Ukrainian national identity from eradication.”
Krasnova called Annice Jacoby, author of "Street Art San Francisco: Mission Muralism,"and Jacoby led her to Refugee Art. A Bernal Heights resident and an artist in her own right, she has made, she told me, “public art focused on social justice," including the historic opening performance for the United Nations Hague Appeal for Peace.
In an email, just days after we met at the gallery, Krasnova told me, “Ukrainian national identity and Ukrainian territory are under attack. We want to protect and share our stories and language.” She added, “This holiday season art from the Ukraine can be a special gift to family members and friends and a way to support our war-torn people.”
As long as the war continues, more refugees and more art from Ukraine will likely arrive in The City, perhaps in time for Christmas and the New Year. Refugee Eye promises to open the eyes of everyone willing to see and learn about folk art from a distant land.
