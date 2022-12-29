Art is art and propaganda is propaganda. Correct? But maybe it’s not that clear cut. George Orwell, the novelist and the foe of dictators who gave the world his dystopian fiction, “1984,” observed that “all art is propaganda, but not all propaganda is art.”
Two exhibits at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art provide viewers and thinkers, propagandists and artists with a rare opportunity to reflect on the connections and disconnections between creative work meant to persuade and enlist and creative work meant to entertain and appreciate beauty.
The exhibits highlight the work of Diego Rivera and Joan Brown. SFMOMA apparently didn’t intend to offer the two artists as a study in comparison and contrast, but they certainly lend themselves to that time-honored approach. Rivera moved in and out of San Francisco many times. Brown gave her heart to The City and belonged here from her birth until shortly before her death.
The Rivera exhibit, which closes Jan. 3 has attracted thousands of viewers for months. The Brown exhibit, which includes hundreds of her paintings, runs until March 12. It ought not to be missed. Plus, there’a a stunning new book from SFMOMA and the University of California Press that reproduces dozens of Brown’s work and provides essential information about her life, her loves and and her connections to The City.
Rivera is far better known than Brown in part because his work was far more controversial. The Mexican-born muralist was a dedicated communist for much of his life. A mural commissioned for Rockefeller Center included an image of Lenin. Nelson Rockefeller was not amused. Rivera was asked to remove the image of the Russian revolutionary and refused. He called the dustup “The Battle of Rockefeller Center.” The mural was removed and destroyed by the powers-that-be. Rivera repainted it in Mexico City where he added Leon Trotsky, Karl Marx and a red flag.
Rivera’s work can be viewed in museums and in public spaces from Mexico City to Detroit and beyond, though recently it has been eclipsed in some circles by the extraordinary paintings of Frida Kahlo, his third wife who lived in his shadow for decades. Feminists rediscovered her work in the 1970s, promoted it and made her an icon of feminism, though her iconic self-portraits of which there are many aren’t explicitly feminist. They document “terror, suffering, wounds and pain,” all of which she experienced herself.
Some biographical facts may help place the two artists in context. Rivera was born in 1886 and died in 1957 at the age of 71. The Russian and the Mexican revolutions and the rise and defeat of fascism impacted him and shaped his art. Brown, born Joan Vivien Beatty, arrived in San Francisco in 1938 and died in India in 1990 when a concrete turret fell on her in a freak accident, while she was installing a mosaic obelisk and shifting away from painting to public sculpture.
She took the last name of her first husband, Bill Brown, and taught art to students in the Bay Area’s academic world. Rivera steered clear of colleges and universities. He traveled as widely as she. They both painted nude women, though in hers body parts are not visible while they are in his and might be considered sexist. Rivera was clearly a womanizer, to put it politely, though he also honored women who were peasants.
Like Frida Kahlo’s majestic self-portraits, Brown’s many depictions of herself, some of them as a cat-woman, aren't explicitly feminist. An exception is “Accepting the ‘Key of Life’/ The Initiation” from 1978, which depicts a feline-like figure standing on two legs and handing a woman the symbol for women. The woman wears a dress decorated with two dozen or so blue keys which are upright and also upside down. But what to make of the painting? The message is in the mind of the viewer. Brown didn’t hammer home ideas, but rather expressed herself in bold colors.
Brown mostly followed her own instincts and her own passions, though she was mentored by teachers at the California School of Fine Arts, later The San Francisco Art Institute, which recently closed its doors, leaving the fate of art in The City somewhat in limbo. In the mid-1970s, Brown painted stylized portraits of Rembrandt, Goya and Pablo Picasso, the Spanish-born artist who lent his talents to the anti-fascist cause, especially after the bombing of Guernica in 1937. If Brown resembles any single 20th century artist it’s Pablo Picasso; she does not seem to have been aware of Rivera’s work, but it was all around her in San Francisco. Brown didn’t want to be a muralist and paint pictures with red flags and hammers and sickles. Her symbols — keys, cats and rats — were personal not political. If Rivera was a maximist, Brown was a minimalist.
Anyone who looks at her early work, beginning at the tail end of the 1950s and in the early 1960s, and all through the next several decades and until her death in 1990, one can’t help but notice that like Picasso she kept recreating herself and reinventing her art. She refused to be placed in a straightjacket or a box by critics and gallery owners. Again and again, she went back to painting self-portraits, some of them obviously so, others not so obvious. Occasionally, images are concealed or just barely visible in some of her work. A viewer can play detective.
Rivera put his ideas and his political sympathies out in the open, even in his celebratory “Allegory of California,'' commissioned for the Pacific Stock Exchange Luncheon Club — now the “City Club” — and not explicitly anti-capitalist, which delighted capitalists. Rivera didn’t only depict figures like Lenin and Marx. His portrait of Edsel Ford is outstanding as is his portrait of his second wife, Guadalupe Marin. His “Tortilla Maker” honors a woman making tortillas by hand.
In a way, Brown put herself in all her work, much as Picasso put himself in all of his work, but without narcissism. Of Picasso she wrote in 1973, “I respond to him and respect him tremendously because he wasn’t worried about ‘style’ as a definition of his ego.” What she sought, she said, was “The element of surprise” and an “altered state of consciousness.” She was always about consciousness.
While she traveled widely, she always returned to San Francisco, where she was born into a Catholic family in the Marina District, later studied art and knew the male painters of the 1950s, including Manuel Nieri, her second husband, with whom she shared a studio at 9 Mission Street near the Embarcadero. Brown and Rivera were both the marrying kind. Their marriages didn’t disrupt their passion for art.
San Francisco shaped Brown’s personhood and her art, too, and her art reflected The City she loved: the Bay, the Bridges, the skyline and the swimmers. She loved to swim and belonged to an all-women's swimming club. While she traveled widely, she rooted herself in the place where she was born, dug deeply into her own subconscious and achieved a kind of universality. Mexico infuses everything about Rivera, though he could paint equally well whether he was in Mexico, San Francisco or Paris. Brown did her best work in San Francisco.
Along with the abstract expressionist Richard Diebenkorn and the sculptor Manuel Neri, Brown might be considered one of quintessential 20th-century San Francisco painters and as radical in her own right as Rivera in his. She wanted to do away with art historians and connect directly to the public through the medium of her paintings.
Go to SFMOMA and see if you don’t agree. And while you’re there, take a close look at Rivera’s work, which bowed to the demands of propaganda and also rose above those demands.