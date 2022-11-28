A genre showcase with a bonkers name and an enthusiastically programmed schedule, the Another Hole in the Head Film Festival launches its 2022 edition Thursday, unleashing zombies, witches, vampires, serial killers, and other staple ingredients onto the screen, while also presenting some unusual and satisfying indie cinema.
 

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Tags

You May Also Like