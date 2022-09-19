Andrew Sean Greer

Andrew Sean Greer's latest novel is about a middle-aged author who embarks on a cross-country trip  of literary events when he's in danger of losing his San Francisco home.

 Photo by Kailel Roberts Spring

“I’ve always found that my greatest inspiration comes from utter failure,’’ Andrew Sean Greer avows, with disarming modesty.

Like Arthur Less, the protagonist of his latest novel, “Less Is Lost’’ — a sequel of sorts to his 2018 Pulitzer Prize-winning serio-comic novel, “Less’’ — Greer has been on the road lately contemplating middle age and literary disappointments. 

