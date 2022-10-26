Alvvays

Alvvays’ (pronounced “always”) 2022 album, “Blue Rev,” showcases the group’s ability to pair an array of hooky sounds with lead singer Molly Rankin’s filmic storytelling.

 Eleanor Petry

With its punk and hard rock noise levels channeled through Beach Boys harmonies, power pop has always retained its emotional heft through its unique sonic calibration.

Lyrics, for the most part, have been more of an afterthought. “September Gurls,” the Big Star classic that is considered by many to be the paragon of power pop, is mostly filled with lines like “I've been crying all the time.” It’s basically a genre about teenagers getting their hearts broken — there isn’t much profundity beyond that, and that’s never really been the point.

