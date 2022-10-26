With its punk and hard rock noise levels channeled through Beach Boys harmonies, power pop has always retained its emotional heft through its unique sonic calibration.
Lyrics, for the most part, have been more of an afterthought. “September Gurls,” the Big Star classic that is considered by many to be the paragon of power pop, is mostly filled with lines like “I've been crying all the time.” It’s basically a genre about teenagers getting their hearts broken — there isn’t much profundity beyond that, and that’s never really been the point.
Alvvays, a Canadian five-piece band that is the standard-bearer for the current power-pop movement, takes a decidedly different approach. Lead singer Molly Rankin writes richly detailed lyrics that are funny, poignant, complex and charming. Rankin said she is free to explore these intricate character studies because she’s not hamstrung by the limits of her personal life.
“I never write autobiographical songs,” said Rankin, whose band performs two nights at the Fillmore Wednesday and Thursday. “So that’s very freeing and liberating. I kind of approach each one of these songs as if they’re little movies that have been playing inside my head.”
Alvvays’ (pronounced “always”) 2022 album, “Blue Rev,” is their latest and best example of the group’s ability to pair an array of hooky sounds with Rankin’s filmic storytelling. The record is filled with a cast right out of a Wes Anderson movie, replete with abashed ex-lovers (“Pharmacist”), disaffected college dropouts (“Easy On Your Own?”) and rueful cosmic travelers (“Tom Verlaine”).
Like all great power pop songs, most of the tracks center on heartbreak and regret, but Rankin’s ensemble of characters offers something for everyone. When people from all walks of life confront the same kind of woes, there is a universal connection. Everyone suffers from broken hearts, whether you’re exploring the stars or just browsing the corner bodega.
While Rankin’s gift for scene setting underpins the album, “Blue Rev” is also Alvvays’ loudest and most eclectic record to date. It still retains the massive hooks that made their first two records instant classics, but “Blue Rev” cranks up the feedback and dissonance. Songs like “Belinda Says” start off innocently before succumbing to an avalanche of thick guitar riffs. The beauty is still there in each song, but it’s sometimes buried underneath a layer of sludge.
“We would ask that question a lot — 'Should we turn up the guitars for this?’’ said Rankin. “And the answer was almost always yes.”
The sonic adventurousness for the album is dazzling as well. “Very Online Guy” feels like a lost outtake from the great post-rock band Stereloab’s catalog. “Pomeranian Spinster” is a fuzzy, motorik chugger, covering the ground between Kraftwerk and Broadcast that no one knew existed. “Pressed” is a perfect ringer for the Smiths, an influence that seems somewhat obvious for Alvvays, but one they never truly explored before.
More so than any of their other work, “Blue Rev” feels less like a typical power-pop album and more the reflection of a band unafraid to explore a wide array of sounds and styles.
“We never really understood the power pop label,” said Rankin. “I think we just try to play music that feels natural and fun to play. We do try and push ourselves out of our comfort zone a little, but I think that’s part of being in a band that’s trying to grow.”
The evolution displayed on “Blue Rev” came after a five-year break between albums, which Rankin attributed to COVID and the scattered living arrangements of the band (after forming in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the group’s five members are situated throughout different cities in North America).
Some of the songs date back to the writing process that started immediately after the release of 2017’s acclaimed “Antisocialites.” As the world changed, so did the songs and their structures, Rankin said. The end result is an unforgettable album filled with unforgettable figures.
“I think we are all happy with the finished product,” said Rankin. “We hope to make every album memorable, and I think we accomplished that with this one.
