Richard Thomas

Richard Thomas plays Atticus Finch and Melanie Moore plays Scout Finch in Aaron Sorkin's "To Kill a Mockingbird" at Golden Gate Theater through Oct. 9.

 Photo by Julieta Cervantes

It is a time of economic uncertainty and racial tension, with young people exploring gender roles and questioning patriarchy, mental health, otherness and women’s agency over their lives. Quick! What time is it?

Respected actor Richard Thomas chuckles knowingly at the question. The time is now, and the time is also almost a century ago, the setting of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” the classic novel by Harper Lee.

