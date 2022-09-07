San Francisco Opera in the Park 2018

The San Francisco Opera in the Park event in 2018. The free event returns to Golden Gate Park on Sunday for the first time since 2019.

 Devlin Shand/Drew Altizer Photography

The world premiere of “Antony and Cleopatra” is the centerpiece of the opening weekend of San Francisco Opera’s centennial season. The John Adams opera is preceded on Sept. 9 by the gala Centennial Celebration Concert and Opera Ball festivities and followed on Sept. 11 by the free Opera in the Park.

“The centennial season is a celebration of all that has come before and a launch of a thrilling second century,” said S.F. Opera General Director Matthew Shilvock. “We wanted to capture that energy in a number of concerts, including Opera Ball on Sept. 9, the concert at Golden Gate Park on Sept. 11 and our 100th anniversary concert on June 16, 2023.”

