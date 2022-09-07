The world premiere of “Antony and Cleopatra” is the centerpiece of the opening weekend of San Francisco Opera’s centennial season. The John Adams opera is preceded on Sept. 9 by the gala Centennial Celebration Concert and Opera Ball festivities and followed on Sept. 11 by the free Opera in the Park.
“The centennial season is a celebration of all that has come before and a launch of a thrilling second century,” said S.F. Opera General Director Matthew Shilvock. “We wanted to capture that energy in a number of concerts, including Opera Ball on Sept. 9, the concert at Golden Gate Park on Sept. 11 and our 100th anniversary concert on June 16, 2023.”
The Centennial Celebration Concert, which kicks off at 8 p.m., boasts soprano Nadine Sierra, baritone Lucas Meachem, and tenors Michael Fabiano and Pene Pati, joined by music director Eun Sun Kim and the S.F. Opera orchestra for a program of opera favorites, musical standards and pop classics.
Opera in the Park, which returns for the first time since 2019 and has been held since 1971, showcases many of the upcoming season’s stars along with Kim and the S.F. Opera orchestra in an afternoon of song starting at 1:30 p.m. on a pop-up stage at Golden Gate Park’s Robin Williams Meadow.
“Concerts allow us to celebrate a wonderful sweep of programming and artists,” Shilvock said. “Our opening weekend concerts will pay homage to the founding of the company, celebrate opening weekends through our history, and let our hair down with some fun crossover programming.”
