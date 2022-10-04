This installment of James Swinnerton's comic strip "Little Jimmy" first appeared in the San Francisco Examiner in 1904. This piece is on display alongside other selections from the Cartoon Art Museum's archives in its current exhibition "I Left My Art in San Francisco."
In 1893, nearly 130 years ago, a revolution started in the pages of William Randolph Heart’s San Francisco Examiner. Jimmy Swinnerton’s “California Bears” was one of the first — if not the first — illustrated cartoon in what we now recognize as the classic comic strip format: a single story fragment divided into sequential panels and featuring dialogue in word balloons.
The success of Swinnerton’s feature, known alternately as “California Bears,” “The Little Bears” and “The Little Bears and Tykes,” inspired Hearst to hire additional cartoonists to create their own recurring comic strips exclusively for The Examiner. Almost immediately, the most popular of these comic strips were syndicated in other Hearst papers from coast to coast. Other newspapers, in an effort to capitalize on the comic strip craze, hired their own cartoonists. By the early 1920s, a paper’s circulation owed as much to its comics page as to its editorial slant.
Over the next century, many of the world’s finest comic strip artists made the Bay Area their home, from early superstar Bud Fisher, creator of “Mutt and Jeff,” to household names like Charles Schulz (“Peanuts”) and Hank Ketcham (“Dennis the Menace”), to local heroes such as Phil Frank (“Farley”) and Morrie Turner (“Wee Pals”), and current favorites including Stephan Pastis (“Pearls Before Swine”) and Darrin Bell (“Candorville”).
In the 1960s and 1970s, young comics creators drawn to San Francisco for its reputation as the capital of youth culture, launched the underground comix movement, many setting up shop in the Haight-Ashbury district and adjacent neighborhoods. Not bound by the rules and restrictions of traditional publishing houses, these small press and independent publishers pushed the boundaries of comic books, establishing cartoonists such as R. Crumb, Spain Rodriguez and Trina Robbins as counterculture icons.
Today, some of the biggest names in comics hail from the Bay Area, and a host of illustrators, animators and digital artists call Northern California home, whether drawing graphic novels for independent publishers like Last Gasp in San Francisco, creating theatrical features for the Emeryville-based studio Pixar or drawing webcomics from their home studios. Rising costs of living in San Francisco have caused many local artists to move to the East Bay and beyond, but San Francisco remains a vibrant, thriving scene for cartoonists and cartoon art.
Nidhi Chanani
Nidhi Chanani is the author of the graphic novels "Pashmina," "Jukebox" and "Shark Princess" and the picture book "What Will My Story Be?" She’s illustrated several picture books, including "I Will Be Fierce" and "Binny’s Diwali." Nidhi lives in the East Bay. Visit Everydayloveart.com for more of Nidhi’s artwork and stories.
Peter Conrad is an artist, content designer and author whose comics have appeared in newspapers, movie screens and other oddball places in the Bay Area where he makes his home. You can find his work at attemptednotknown.com and vidriocafe.com. He’s currently working on a graphic novel about his experiences in the tech industry.
MariNaomi (they/them) is a biracial, bipedal, bisexual, bivalent-boosted non-binary cartoonist. They are the author and illustrator of eight graphic memoirs and novels, including the upcoming collage-comics memoir about complicated friendship and the fallability of memory, I Thought You Loved Me, which is available to preorder here: Crowdfundr.com/fmp-MariNaomi. MariNaomi.com
Twice each month, The Examiner’s Comix Showcase will highlight the art and artists of the Bay Area, with an emphasis on local comics and culture. We’ll feature veteran cartoonists, up and comers, indie and mainstream artists with slice of life and goofball humor. Like the Bay Area itself, expect a little bit of everything. After all, it’s tradition.
Andrew Farago, curator of San Francisco’s Cartoon Art Museum, author of a dozen books on comics and animation history, and editor of the “Comix Showcase,” has been living in the Bay Area since January 2000. His portrait was drawn by Jaime Hernandez, co-creator of “Love and Rockets.”