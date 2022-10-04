James Swinnerton's 1904, "Little Jimmy"

This installment of James Swinnerton's comic strip "Little Jimmy" first appeared in the San Francisco Examiner in 1904. This piece is on display alongside other selections from the Cartoon Art Museum's archives in its current exhibition "I Left My Art in San Francisco."

In 1893, nearly 130 years ago, a revolution started in the pages of William Randolph Heart’s San Francisco Examiner. Jimmy Swinnerton’s “California Bears” was one of the first — if not the first — illustrated cartoon in what we now recognize as the classic comic strip format: a single story fragment divided into sequential panels and featuring dialogue in word balloons.

The success of Swinnerton’s feature, known alternately as “California Bears,” “The Little Bears” and “The Little Bears and Tykes,” inspired Hearst to hire additional cartoonists to create their own recurring comic strips exclusively for The Examiner. Almost immediately, the most popular of these comic strips were syndicated in other Hearst papers from coast to coast. Other newspapers, in an effort to capitalize on the comic strip craze, hired their own cartoonists. By the early 1920s, a paper’s circulation owed as much to its comics page as to its editorial slant.

Comix Showcase #1

Twice each month, The Examiner’s Comix Showcase will highlight the art and artists of the Bay Area, with an emphasis on local comics and culture. We’ll feature veteran cartoonists, up and comers, indie and mainstream artists with slice of life and goofball humor. Like the Bay Area itself, expect a little bit of everything. After all, it’s tradition. 

Andrew Farago, curator of San Francisco’s Cartoon Art Museum, author of a dozen books on comics and animation history, and editor of the “Comix Showcase,” has been living in the Bay Area since January 2000. His portrait was drawn by Jaime Hernandez, co-creator of “Love and Rockets.”