If there’s any one way to define a San Francisco Christmas, it’s that it has no definition. We have wildly divergent ways of celebrating, if we celebrate at all. Decorations can range from tasteful to silly. Activities range from ice skating in Union Square to dressing up as Santa and consuming many libations. Feasts can be centered around deep-fried turkey, or moo shu pork.
Christmas movies that feature our city are also wildly divergent. In some of them, either Christmas or San Francisco make only small appearances, and sometimes not at the same time. They are romances, action movies, true stories, comedies, downer dramas and even kid movies.
To compile this list we used our imaginations (i.e. cheated) a bit, as you will see. But hopefully the spirit of the thing is what truly matters.
”Greed” (1924)
Erich von Stroheim originally turned in a cut of his masterpiece that was said to be somewhere around nine hours long. MGM sliced it down to two hours and 20 minutes, which is the version that most people have seen. In 1999, a “reconstruction,” using stills and text, bringing the film back up to around four hours in length, was released to great acclaim. (Both of these cuts are available to stream online, some of them unfortunately without music scores. The nine-hour cut is thought to be lost forever.)
Based on Frank Norris’s novel “McTeague,” the film was largely shot in 1920s San Francisco, and features early looks at the Cliff House and the Orpheum theater, as it tells the story of dentist McTeague (Gibson Gowland), whose wife Trina (Zasu Pitts) wins the lottery and becomes obsessed with the money. Some of von Stroheim’s innovative imagery includes close-ups of Trina’s weird, veiny hands caressing her cash, and the strikingly endless, deep cinematography during the Death Valley climax. One particularly un-festive sequence takes place in a schoolroom decorated for Christmas.
“A Christmas Without Snow” (1980)
Sadly, we lost local filmmaker John Korty this past March. He was a treasure whose wide-ranging filmography included the Oscar-winning documentary “Who Are the DeBolts? and Where Did They Get Nineteen Kids?”, the TV movies “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” and “The Ewok Adventure” and the cult animated movie “Twice Upon a Time.” “A Christmas Without Snow” aired on CBS during the holiday season of 1980 and, unfortunately, the smeary digital transfers available today look like they were made from videotape recordings of that original broadcast.
That aside, it’s a very sweet, grown-up story of Zoe (Michael Learned, from “The Waltons”) and divorced teacher who moves to San Francisco to start a new life. She joins a church choir conducted by the fastidious Ephraim Adams (John Houseman), who aims to whip the choir into good enough shape to perform Handel’s “Messiah” for the holiday. Zoe becomes friendly with other members of the choir and involved in their little dramas, and it all moves at a nice, quiet, thoughtful pace without too much hoopla. Young James Cromwell plays the church’s reverend.
“Die Hard 2” (1990)
Poor John McClane. Not long after surviving everyone’s favorite Christmas shoot-em-up, you’d think he would deserve a break. But lo and behold, when he goes to the airport on Christmas Eve to pick up his wife Holly (Bonnie Bedelia), more terrorists take over the airport and hold the circling planes hostage. Most would agree that this one’s not as good as “Die Hard” (1988), but it’s still pretty solid and plenty Christmasy. Some sources claim that, in the scene in which Bruce Willis finds his way to the runway, a single rear shot of a plane was filmed here in San Francisco. It counts!
“The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993)
Certainly one of the most beloved of all Christmas (and Halloween) movies, “The Nightmare Before Christmas” was animated in 1991 in a giant warehouse on 7th Street in San Francisco, which was broken up into various sound stages for various settings. Though none of The City is seen in the final product, its mash-up sensibility — Jack Skellington, the king of Halloweentown, finds inspiration in Christmastown for his next haunting — is perfectly San Franciscan.
“An All Dogs Christmas Carol” (1998)
This second sequel to Don Bluth’s original “All Dogs Go to Heaven” (1989) was released direct-to-video, and it’s pretty obnoxious. It’s noisy and cheap-looking, and the yappy characters only stop talking to sing irritating songs. The plot, stolen from Dickens, involves the nasty Carface (voiced by Ernest Borgnine), who steals all the presents, food and money from the dogs’ Christmas party. Our heroes use ghostly tactics to save the day. For some reason, this animated movie is set in San Francisco, with a shot of the Golden Gate Bridge (covered in colored lights) and a climax on Alcatraz!
“Serendipity” (2001)
Jonathan (John Cusack) and Sara (Kate Beckinsale) meet cute while Christmas shopping in New York, both grabbing the same pair of gloves. Like those gloves, it’s a match made in heaven, but Sara decides to test the miracle by not revealing her name or number; instead she writes them inside a copy of “Love in the Time of Cholera,” and challenges Jonathan to find it. Years go by, and the would-be lovers still pine for one another. Jonathan remains in New York while Sara becomes a therapist in San Francisco, though, according to sources, the only thing that was actually filmed here was the Bay Bridge. Many hated the whole manipulative idea behind this romantic comedy, but if you surrender to the lovable characters, it can be quite funny and winning.
“Catch Me If You Can” (2002)
One of Steven Spielberg’s most unsung movies, the exhilarating, sprightly and unexpectedly touching “Catch Me If You Can” tells the story of Frank Abagnale Jr. (Leonardo DiCaprio), who poses as an airline pilot and cashes millions of dollars in fake checks while constantly evading the law. Tom Hanks plays the dogged FBI man Carl Hanratty, who refuses to give up the chase. Every year the two men share a Christmas phone call, as if the only other person they had in the world to talk to was each other. Part of the movie was filmed on — you guessed it — Alcatraz!
”High Crimes” (2002)
Carl Franklin directed this so-so San Francisco-filmed thriller that mixes strong characters and tense courtroom scenes with generic action and a dumb ending. It begins as lawyer Claire (Ashley Judd) and her husband (Jim Caviezel) are Christmas shopping in Union Square. Unfortunately, he’s arrested, taken into military custody, and accused of murder, so Claire decides to handle the case herself with the help of “wild card” colleague Morgan Freeman.
“Rent” (2005)
Local director Chris Columbus made this wildly mismatched film adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s beloved stage musical. Set over Christmastime and New Year’s Eve, “Rent” was trimmed from the three hour show to a 135 minute movie, and it’s ill-paced, feeling both choppy and too long. Actors from the original show look way too old for their roles, and there’s an overall irritating quality to it. But Rosario Dawson is absolutely electric in her role, and it’s hard not to get chills hearing “Seasons of Love.” While the story is set in New York City, Columbus used some San Francisco exteriors, as well as shooting sequences on a Treasure Island sound stage.
“Zodiac” (2007)
David Fincher’s “Zodiac” (2007) tells one of San Francisco’s most iconic stories — the hunt for the elusive Zodiac killer — and it’s certainly one of the best SF films ever made. But what’s Christmasy about it? Well, the killer sends a letter to the press referencing Christmas (with the misspelling “Christmass”), a Christmas murder is mentioned throughout, and, in one scene, a Christmas tree can be seen in the home of Melvin Belli (Brian Cox) just after he returns from a Christmas safari. In any case, whether it’s a seasonal movie or not, it’s a brilliantly stark procedural that gets better with every viewing.
“Four Christmases” (2008)
At last we have an honest-to-goodness Christmas movie that partly takes place, and was actually filmed, in our city. The problem is that, after a broadly funny first half, “Four Christmases” goes bad. Vince Vaughn and Reese Witherspoon play a selfish couple who, rather than taking a romantic vacation, are forced to spend the holiday with their parents, all divorced and living in different places. The parents are played by heavyweights Robert Duvall, Mary Steenburgen, Sissy Spacek, and Jon Voight, but even their combined skills can’t keep the comedy from petering out in favor of a sniveling “family is everything” message.
“Bitter Melon” (2018)
Local filmmaker H.P. Mendoza, whose “I Am a Ghost” graced our Halloween list, wrote and directed the deft comedy/drama “Bitter Melon.” Two Filipino-American sons return home to San Francisco for Christmas, only to find that their middle brother has taken to ruling the home through physical and emotional abuse. So the brothers do the most logical thing: they concoct a plan to murder him. This is an excellent, astutely balanced movie, managing to find lightness where it can, but still treating its subject with gravity.
“The Christmas Chronicles” (2018), “The Christmas Chronicles 2” (2020)Here’s another iffy choice. The IMDB’s “filming locations” lists San Francisco as one location among many for Netflix’s charmingly funny, kid-friendly “The Christmas Chronicles,” starring Kurt Russell as a waylaid Santa Claus. We have been unable to confirm this. But, since local Chris Columbus directed the sequel, co-starring Russell’s real-life partner Goldie Hawn as Mrs. Claus, and since it’s just as delightful as the original, we thought we’d unofficially count this double feature as part of our guide.
Finally, Hallmark-type Christmas romances, as unchallenging and satisfying as vanilla milkshakes, have become more and more popular every year. We have found four that were filmed in San Francisco: “His and Her Christmas” (2005), about two competing (and single) newspaper writers; “Merry Kissmas (2015), which features The City only in its opening credits; “A California Christmas: City Lights” (2021), a sequel in which the hero must leave his romantic life on a winery and head back to the big bad City to handle some family business, and the brand-new “A Big Fat Family Christmas,” about a newspaper photographer assigned to cover her own family’s holiday party. We didn’t bother reviewing these for you, but if you like this kind of thing, then we’re sure these will go down easily.