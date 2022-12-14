If there’s any one way to define a San Francisco Christmas, it’s that it has no definition. We have wildly divergent ways of celebrating, if we celebrate at all. Decorations can range from tasteful to silly. Activities range from ice skating in Union Square to dressing up as Santa and consuming many libations. Feasts can be centered around deep-fried turkey, or moo shu pork.

Christmas movies that feature our city are also wildly divergent. In some of them, either Christmas or San Francisco make only small appearances, and sometimes not at the same time. They are romances, action movies, true stories, comedies, downer dramas and even kid movies.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

Tags

You May Also Like