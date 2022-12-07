Daily Feast book

“The Daily Feast” by Bart Schneider with paintings by Chester Arnold honors Jewish foods like gefilte fish and Mexican dishes like sopa de ajo, plus all-American favorites like tuna fish sandwiches and hot dogs with sauerkraut. It is a cookbook for down-home cooks.

 Courtesy Kelly's Cove

Bart Schneider is what he eats. He’s also what he writes. The San Francisco-born novelist and poet and the publisher of the book company Kelly’s Cove, divides his time between the East Bay and the North Bay with forays into The City for food and drink. Kelly’s Cove is named after the nook in the northernmost corner of The City’s Ocean Beach, where Schneider came of age and where the surf still gives him a thrill.

Over the past year or so, Schneider has cooked up a mouthwatering book, “The Daily Feast,” with art from his pal Chester Arnold, who lives in Sonoma and paints surrealist and apocalyptic landscapes that are out-of-this-world. The pandemic upended their lives, but it also reignited their friendship and prompted them to bond long distance through poems and paintings.

Jonah Raskin is a novelist and a nonfiction writer who lives in San Francisco.

