Toni Rembe Theater

The Geary Street home of American Conservatory Theater will now be known as Toni Rembe Theater.

 Photo by Kevin Berne

People are jumping for joy at American Conservatory Theater. It happens a lot during performances of the sinuous production of “Passengers,” now playing through Oct. 9. There’s also joy in the fact that last month’s opening night was not just the start of the first full season of A.C.T. performances since the onslaught of COVID-19 but also the start of performances at the newly minted Toni Rembe Theater.

What’s that, you ask? The Columbia Theatre is changing its name. Sorry, the Wilkes Theatre. Wait, no. The Lurie Theatre. Actually, as of 1928, the Geary Theatre, or Geary Theater, following the style of the current owner. (A wonderfully exhaustive history of the venue can be seen at sanfranciscotheatres.blogspot.com.) Now, however, it is the Toni Rembe Theater.

