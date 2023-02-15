When reviewing the catalog of Chisel — his rock band from the 90s that is reuniting for the first time in nearly three decades — seminal punker Ted Leo said he was flooded with memories from the halcyon days of his college band.
He also made a bemusing discovery about his musicianship.
“I’ve actually had to confront the idea that I may have been a better guitar player in the late 90s,” said Leo, who rose to fame as a solo artist in collaboration with his longtime backing band The Pharmacists. “Because some of those Chisel songs are pretty tough. I definitely was asking myself, ‘Wait ... how did I do that?’ It took me a while to get back to the core of some of the songs.”
Fortunately, Leo and his compatriots in Chisel — bassist Chris Norborg and drummer John Dugan — will have a few weeks of practice under their belts before they play at the Great American Music Hall on Feb. 20 as part of the 30th rendition of the annual Noise Pop Music & Arts Festival in San Francisco. When the day arrives, that show will be the third Chisel performance in 26 years.
The impetus to get the gang back together came from the 25th anniversary reissue of the final Chisel release, “Set You Free.” Chisel’s record label, Numero Group, announced plans for a two-day festival in Los Angeles celebrating its artists, which Leo and company saw as a perfect opportunity to reintroduce the band.
“We had been talking about maybe doing an anniversary thing for a couple of years, even before the Numero idea came about, but the reissue and the concert definitely got the gears moving,” said Leo.
Chisel formed in 1990 while the three members were attending Notre Dame, a school not necessarily known for its vibrant punk community. Finding like-minded compatriots was difficult at first for Leo, but once he tracked down Norborg and Dugan, the chemistry and camaraderie was instantaneous.
“This was the pre-Nirvana era, so it’s kind of hard to describe what it’s like entering spaces like Notre Dame and seeing someone else wearing a band t-shirt with just a slightly punk air to it,” said Leo. “I mean, you gravitated to that person immediately. I think there were like five of us on campus and we all hung out together.”
Bonded by a love of punk and post-punk bands such as Mission of Burma, Wire and Buzzcocks, Chisel played live shows in various college towns throughout the Midwest, eventually releasing their first record, “Nothing New,” in 1995.
A mixture of punk and hardcore with ska elements a la the Specials, Chisel mixed socially conscious lyrics with adventurous musicianship — a combination that came to define Leo’s beloved later work. “Set You Free” marked a high water mark for the band as well as a fitting finale.
While Norborg and Dugan settled into civilian life in the Midwest, Leo went on to find greater fame performing as Ted Leo and the Pharmacists, releasing seminal albums such as “The Tyranny of Distance and “Hearts of Oak” (the latter of which recently received a slew of laudatory media attention for its 20th anniversary.)
Leo said he’s kept in periodic touch with Norborg and Dugan over the years.
“We never fell out of touch completely,” said Leo. “You know, we would see each other in Chicago and talk on the phone occasionally. But it’s definitely been nice connecting again after all these years.”
Leo said he’s been pleasantly validated by the sound of the band during his recent deep dive of the group’s catalog, particularly “Set You Free.”
“I don’t think I ever lacked perspective on the later Chisel albums — I was pretty aware of how ambitious we were being,” said Leo. “I think it’s always held up for me. The fact that we were able to iterate our ideas musically in the way that we did on “Set You Free,” writing wise, production-wise, sonically — you know, that gave me a lot of confidence to go forward and do the kind of stuff I did with the Pharmacists.”
Leo said there is nothing definitively scheduled beyond Chisel’s tour dates in February and May, although he’s not ruling the idea out of playing more shows in 2023. For now, the band will focus on their West Coast shows, paying particular attention to getting those knotty guitar chords down.
“We will have some practice sessions under our belt for sure, so I’m sure we will be a well-oiled machine by the time we get to San Francisco,” said Leo with a chuckle. “Or maybe something close to that.”