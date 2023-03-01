ZY

“Sojourner Zy: An Asian American Science Fiction Fantasy” uses shadow puppetry, dialogue and song, to follow a story about  “race, gender, identity and the environmental crisis.” 

 Jacquelyn Serrano.

There’s so much experimentation going on in the performing arts in San Francisco, and so much cross-fertilization among the various genres, that you can expect to be constantly surprised. But who would have thought that  three longtime local artists — innovative composer Paul Dresher (New Performance Traditions/Paul Dresher Ensemble); master of Balinese shadow puppetry Larry Reed (ShadowLight Productions); and playwright Eugenie Chan (“Madame Ho” and more) — would join forces on, of all things, a sci-fi adventure show with serious themes?

