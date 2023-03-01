There’s so much experimentation going on in the performing arts in San Francisco, and so much cross-fertilization among the various genres, that you can expect to be constantly surprised. But who would have thought that three longtime local artists — innovative composer Paul Dresher (New Performance Traditions/Paul Dresher Ensemble); master of Balinese shadow puppetry Larry Reed (ShadowLight Productions); and playwright Eugenie Chan (“Madame Ho” and more) — would join forces on, of all things, a sci-fi adventure show with serious themes?
"Sojourner Zy: An Asian American Science Fiction Fantasy."
'Sojourner Zy: An Asian American Science Fiction Fantasy'
In “Sojourner Zy: An Asian American Science Fiction Fantasy,” the last surviving spaceship is exploring the universe, desperately seeking resources to replenish our environmentally impoverished Earth. Along the way pilot Sojourner Zy encounters unimaginable wonders, but he must ultimately face an existential question. Just to give you an idea of the onstage surprises: An electro-acoustic duo provides the sound score live on invented instruments: Dresher on the hurdy grande and quadrachord and percussionist Joel Davel on the marimba lumina, a mallet instrument. Through shadow puppetry, dialogue and song, we follow the story, which concerns nothing less than “race, gender, identity and the environmental crisis.”
'Private'
And speaking of sci-fi: San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Co. (SFBATCO) is staging the West Coast premiere of Mona Pirnot’s “Private.” In this futuristic one-act, a man discovers that to accept a hot new job, he (and his wife) must give up their personal privacy: Their devices will be monitored 24/7. Writes SFBATCO artistic director Rodney Earl Jackson, Jr.: “By focusing on this one relationship, ‘Private’ allows for the conversation on how privilege, grief, and careers impact those we love.” And the National New Play Network posted this report, from a company in Iowa that presented the play as a staged reading in 2020: “... incredibly satisfying moral conundrum of a play. If you love Caryl Churchill and other writers who use sci-fi and speculative fiction to deeply interrogate the social mores of the present, then this play will be your jam.” It premiered in Washington, D.C. in 2022; the Washington Post called it superb, elegant and smart. SFBATCO’s production is directed by Peter J. Kuo.
March 17-April 2. Potrero Stage, 1695 18th St., San Francisco. sfbatco.org
Performance artist/singer/songwriter Kathryn Keats returns to The Marsh San Francisco with "The Hummingbird," March 18-April 15.
'The Hummingbird'
If “Sojourner Zy” offers a multimedia approach to theater, and “Private” features four characters, Kathryn Keats’ solo show, “The Hummingbird,” zeroes in on one woman and one dramatic and very personal true story. It was so well received at The Marsh — it won Best Solo Musical there in 2020 and was last performed there in 2022 — that she’s back for an encore. And what a story she has to tell! As a young girl in New York pursuing a career in acting and singing, she was drawn into a relationship with an off-Broadway music director — which turned into a disaster when he developed schizophrenia and held her captive for 54 days. A jury trial followed, after which Keats went into hiding for years. Despite all, she considers the piece to be in some ways a love story. She originally conceived it as a multi-character play, developing it at Berkeley Rep’s Ground Floor program, but changed direction, joining forces with David Ford as co-developer and director, and Kevin Gerzevitz as composer.
March 18-April 15. The Marsh, 1062 Valencia St., San Francisco. themarsh.org
Jeuneé Simon in "'Tasha" by Cat Brooks from 3Girls Theatre.
'Tasha'
Another solo true-life woman’s story marks the reopening of 3Girls Theatre Co., which is finally back after a long pandemic shutdown. Black playwright and activist Cat Brooks has been developing “’Tasha” since 2015. That was the year that ’Tasha (Natasha McKenna), a 37-year-old mentally ill woman incarcerated in Virginia, was pulled from her cell, handcuffed, her legs shackled, a spit mask placed over her face. When she resisted being put into a restraint chair, she was tasered four times and died five days later. To write the script, Brooks researched the incident and interviewed people close to Natasha, ultimately exploring the social issues involved through the viewpoints of several different characters, including ’Tasha herself. Oakland’s first poet laureate, Ayodele Nzinga, collaborated in the writing.
Running simultaneously is an admission-free New Works Festival: staged readings of new plays by women playwrights, including Ayodele Nzinga and Brooks, plus Linda Ayres-Frederick, Debórah Eliezer and others.
Through March 18. New Works Festival, March 1-18. Z Below, 470 Florida St., San Francisco. 3Girlstheatre.org
From left, Mars Holscher is Laura, Layce Lynne Kieu is Amanda, and Elijah Jalil Paz Fisher is Tom in "The Glass Menagerie."
'The Glass Menagerie'
A month of theater wouldn’t be complete without an American classic. Is there an aspiring actor in America who has not played — or wanted to play — the gentle, shy Laura in “The Glass Menagerie,” most likely in a high school production? Thankfully, that character, and the others in the play, are no longer the purview of white actors alone. African-American Shakespeare Co., which previously staged “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” and “A Streetcar Named Desire,” is producing the iconic Tennessee Williams drama, set in St. Louis, with Mars Holscher as the lonely, slightly disabled girl who’s devoted to her collection of glass animal figurines. Director Monica White Ndounou, an associate professor of theater at Dartmouth, helms what she describes as “a global majority cast that includes a Black family and a Latinx gentleman caller.”
Williams based Laura on his own beloved sister, Rose, who was eventually diagnosed with schizophrenia, and the overbearing but loving Southern belle mother, Amanda Wingfield, on his own mother; the narrator, Tom, he undoubtedly based on himself (in fact his given name was Tom). It was after Rose had a prefrontal lobotomy that Williams first began to write what became “The Glass Menagerie.”
For African-American Shakes, it’s all about “envisioning the classics with color.”
'Clue'
Finally, on the just-plain-fun side: Whether or not you played the board game Clue as a kid, the murder-mystery farce “Clue” sounds like fun. The host of a dinner party is murdered, just for starters, and then all the guests are running around suspecting one another. You’ll recognize some of the fanciful character names: Professor Plum, Colonel Mustard, etc. It’s total physical comedy, and if you’re a gamester yourself, you’ll probably be trying to figure out whodunnit. The play — which is a musical, written by actor/playwright Sandy Rustin with music by Michael Holland — is actually based on a 1985 screenplay, which itself is based on the board game. (Fun fact: The board game, invented by a musician in England in the 1940s, was originally called Cluedo. But even before that, when the musician first applied for the patent, he called it Murder!) Some of the Bay Area’s finest comic actors comprise the cast: Stacy Ross, Michael Ray Wisely, Michael Gene Sullivan, Courtney Walsh and many more. Susi Damilano directs for San Francisco Playhouse.
March 9-April 22. SF Playhouse, 450 Post St., San Francisco. sfplayhouse.org