The glamorous Mill Valley Film Festival is here, featuring some of the fall's biggest and most-talked-about movies. But the festival's lineup of local movies — both shot locally or made by local talent — is equally impressive.
The 45th festival features 12 feature-length and 18 shorts with Bay Area connections. Among the best of the lot are documentaries that offer intricate and nuanced reporting on a fiery issue.
Directed by Alan Snitow and Deborah Kaufman, "Town Destroyer" depicts the controversial mural in the halls of San Francisco's George Washington High School. (The title refers to the name given to Washington by the Iroquois.)
The mural — painted in 1936 by Victor Arnautoff, a student of Diego Rivera's — depicts George Washington in a leadership pose; but it also depicts slaves, and, most notoriously, a dead Native American, lying face down on the ground.
What's remarkable about this documentary is that it listens. It listens carefully to both sides of the argument: to those who find the work offensive, and those who find it culturally and educationally important.
It also researches the work itself, carefully attempting to pinpoint its intended effect. Additionally, the 55-minute film adds context to the argument by telling the story of a similarly controversial statue that once stood in the Civic Center, which was removed.
The festival also features three fine music documentaries, starting with the exhilarating "Finding Her Beat." Taiko drummers Tiffany Tamaribuchi and Jennifer Weir decide to put together a one-of-a-kind show featuring female drummers, assembled from all over the world.
The doc shows the harrowing behind-the-scenes drama, attempting to work out kinks, massage egos, overcome the flu, all while racing against time: both the approaching show and the approaching COVID pandemic. The eventual performance is worth the trouble.
"Fantastic Negrito: Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?" tells the life story of Grammy-winning bluesman Xavier Dephrepaulezz, also known as Fantastic Negrito. It's an epic story, beginning with his identity as perhaps the only Black Muslim kid in rural Massachusetts and including his headfirst jump into Oakland's vibrant musical scene.
But the film's great achievement is that it captures Xavier as he discovers gratitude and appreciation for his life, and begins to fully embrace his true self. It's an impressively honest portrait.
"Santos: Skin to Skin" follows percussionist John Santos as he celebrates his heritage and brings together all types of Afro-Cuban musicians to take the music into new realms. This one is enjoyable for its lengthy music performances, as well as for Santos' tale of his extremely brief stint with Santana.
After music, we have food, or specifically the craft of food writing. "The Art of Eating: The Life of M.F.K. Fisher" tells the story of that legendary food writer, who had to disguise her womanhood to get her first book, "Serve It Forth," published in 1937.
Through interviews with Alice Waters, Jacques Pepin, Gayle Pirie and John Clark of Foreign Cinema, Celia Sack of Omnivore Books, some wonderful archive footage of Fisher herself (who died in 1992), photos and readings of her prose, the documentary celebrates this free spirit.
Her secret power was her ability to live in each moment, describing tastes and sensations in such a way that the writing is still alive, even today. Her independence and her appreciation of local foods were rarities in her time, and she has influenced generations since.
Moving from food to fire, "Elemental: Reimagining Our Relationship with Wildfire" couldn't be more relevant for California moviegoers. It acknowledges that wildfires are growing more powerful and more destructive and questions our approach to handling them.
Rather than waiting for the fires to come and then attack them, the movie finds preventative solutions both scientific and simple. Actor David Oyelowo (currently in "See How They Run") narrates, providing an organic, almost harmonious rhythm that raises this film well above most terrifying, cautionary docs.
"Tukdam: Between Two Worlds" enters the metaphysical, exploring a curious phenomenon. Apparently, those who have mastered the art of meditation can meditate so deeply that if their body dies, it stays fresh and doesn't decompose for many days. It's just as if the person is sleeping.
This is called "tukdam," and the movie follows the fascinating attempts of Western scientists to untangle its mysteries. This one is for viewers who thought they'd seen everything.
Another scientist appears in "Sophia," the story of an AI robot that has been designed with a face and a myriad of facial features with which it can interact with humans in an emotional way.
Sophia herself is an interesting conundrum, raising many questions about existence and identity, but the film is really mostly about Sophia's eccentric creator, David Hanson, his constant tweaking to get bugs out of her system, and his frantic attempts to raise money while teetering on the edge of bankruptcy.
Other features in the festival include Rob Nilsson's "Faultline," the third in a trilogy (following "Arid Cut" and "Center Divide") and "Triple Trouble," a film about a priest-turned-plumber set in the world of The Residents, a San Francisco-based band whose unidentified members wear top-hatted eyeballs on their heads.
Finally we have two alarming documentaries, starting with "The Quiet Epidemic," detailing the horrors of Lyme disease, how easy it is to get it, how deadly it is and how the medical community does not take it seriously.
Even more nightmare-inducing, "The Grab" follows Bay Area investigative journalist Nathan Halverson as he digs into a harrowing story about foreign countries snapping up the United States's food and water resources to feed their own climate-change-ravaged people. Gabriela Cowperthwaite ("Blackfish") directs.
In the "One and Only" program, there's April Moreau's powerful 15-minute "Hysterical," about a stand-up comic (Emily Hanley) whose set suddenly turns bitter and dark. She must then learn to stop joking around and face the truth.
The "Painting Pictures" program has five local films, starting with "The Baker," about the title baker who faces tough challenges while making his exquisite breads. "Last Call" is a tribute to San Francisco's great queer bars facing pandemic-related closure. "Strangers in Boxes" is another pandemic-related short, but an uplifting one, introducing several strangers to one another in a Zoom chat.
"Ramini" is a wonderful short doc about a woman who quit the tech world to raise water buffalo and make a singular mozzarella cheese. And "For Love and Legacy" tells the moving story of sculptor Dana King and Huey P. Newton's widow Fredrika Newton coming together to make a bust of the former Black Panther Party leader.
The "Rolling in the Deep" program contains the delightful short English comedy "Cardiff," produced by local Carol Kim. It follows a single gay man whose sad social life pales next to his jet-setting mother's. Unexpectedly, he falls in love with his best friend's lover, setting up a pretty pickle.
If You Go
Mill Valley Film Festival
Where: Smith Rafael Film Center, the Cinearts Sequoia, the Lark Theater, BAMPFA, the Roxie and other venues
When: Oct. 6-16
Tickets: $16.50 for general admission, $15 for seniors, $14 for CFI members, $8 for students and youth 12 and under. The shorts programs are $10. Streaming films are $8, or $6 for CAFILM members. A streaming pass is available for $145, or $105 fo CAFILM members
Contact: mvff.com