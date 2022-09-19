Hadippa

Shahid Kapoor and Rani Mukherjee in the Bollywood film "Dil Bole Hadippa," which screens at the Castro Theatre on Friday, Sept. 24

 Photo courtesy 3rd I

3rd I, the S.F. International South Asian Film Festival, is celebrating its 20th season Sept. 23-25, in the Castro and Roxie theaters, and later streaming online. It is the oldest and largest such festival in the U.S.

Just as its local cousin "Berlin & Beyond" represents films not only from Germany, 3rd I's "Bollywood & Beyond" takes audiences well beyond Bollywood's song and dance.

