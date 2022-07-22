San Francisco Examiner promotion in partnership with the San Francisco 49ers
If you’ve ever attended a live concert, you know the adrenaline rush that hits when your favorite band takes the stage.
That energy is back at Levi’s Stadium, which is hosting its busiest concert season ever after a nearly three-year layoff from live shows due primarily to the COVID-19 pandemic and further exacerbated by local restrictions.
“Last year we decided to end the music (curfew) because it put a complete stop to these shows and their benefits,” said Santa Clara City Councilmember Anthony Becker. “I’m incredibly happy that after removing it we’re now looking at the busiest concert season since Levi’s Stadium opened.”
It’s great news for music fans who routinely fill the venue. But it’s also an exciting development for the surrounding businesses near Levi's, which reap the economic benefits of the huge crowds that flock to the area whenever a headlining act comes to town.
When the pandemic put a halt to concerts and other forms of live entertainment, the effects hit hard. Many vendors around Levi’s were forced to shut down their businesses – some temporarily, some permanently – when customers stopped coming through the door consistently.
Brighter times have returned.
A crowd of over 50,000 attended the Coldplay show at Levi’s Stadium on May 15, the first concert held at the venue since the Rolling Stones played in August 2019.
“Coldplay and The Red Hot Chili Peppers being here is exciting not just because of the immediate economic good it does for Santa Clara, but because it says to the entire entertainment industry: We’re open for business,” said Santa Clara City Councilmember Karen Hardy.
The result? Droves of people flocked to restaurants like Puesto, located within walking distance from Levi’s. The day of the Coldplay concert, which fell on a Sunday, Puesto saw a 35% increase in sales compared to the previous four Sundays.
So busy was the restaurant that chef de cuisine Damian Bibb needed to share supplies with chefs at Il Fornaio, which is next door to Puesto.
“It was a little bit of a surprise because we knew what (49ers) games were like,” Bibb said. “But after two years of forgetting what a big concert does, we actually got fooled (about how busy it would be).”
San Francisco 49ers home games at Levi’s consistently stimulate the local economy during football season, but the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions also kicked the concert industry back into action.
Coldplay was just the beginning. On July 2nd Levi’s Stadium hosted tens of thousands to hear Grupo Firme as part of their U.S. Tour. Next up at Levi’s Stadium: A July 29 show featuring the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who are embarking on their first-ever stadium tour of the United States.
“This stadium is a huge asset to our community when used right -- and with the $20 million deficit we’re trying to fix, we need to ensure we’re generating as much revenue as possible for the city and our local businesses,” said Councilmember Hardy.
Levi’s Stadium, which is owned by the city of Santa Clara but managed by the San Francisco 49ers, is hosting six concerts in 2022. The lineup began with Coldplay and Grupo Firme, and continues with the Chili Peppers, The Weeknd (Aug. 27) and two Elton John shows (Oct. 8 and 9), as the legendary singer-songwriter stages his farewell tour.
Also on the schedule is a Sept. 27 men’s soccer game between the national teams of Mexico and Colombia leading up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The match also serves as an exciting preview for what’s to come as Levi’s Stadium recently secured hosting rights for the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches in the Bay Area.
The economic payoff is wide-ranging, as more concerts mean more jobs for local residents. Levi’s Stadium employs more than 3,500 people on the day of a concert.
Additionally, there are specific surcharges on each concert ticket sold that generate revenue that goes directly to the city of Santa Clara. Those surcharges, spending in the local community, and hotel stays mean each of these six concerts will generate an estimated $6.9 million in direct economic impact for the local area.
“My fellow Board Members and I saw that the Mayor’s music ban was preventing us from doing that, and that it had to be removed,” Santa Clara City Councilmember Raj Chahal said. “Even a consultant report to council in 2018 recommended to have exemption for limited number of curfew days. Under our new limited exemption, we were able to get the Coldplay show at Levi’s and we are looking forward to other fantastic benefits of major events possible.”
The adjustment of a weeknight curfew has made it easier for Levi’s Stadium to attract concerts.
In the past, any show taking place at the venue on a weeknight had to end by 10 p.m., a limitation that persuaded many artists, including performers like Ed Sheeran, Beyonce, and the Rolling Stones, to look elsewhere for concert sites.
But in November, a new majority on the Santa Clara City Council voted to allow application for five waivers per year to extend the weeknight concert curfew to 11 p.m.
That’s made Levi’s Stadium more appealing to musical acts and opened up additional revenue for the City and community. For example, Elton John was able to add a second show at Levi’s for October 9th, a Sunday, after tickets for his Saturday night concert nearly sold out in 24 hours. The additional show wouldn’t have been possible under the previous weeknight curfew rules.
Those Elton John shows on back-to-back nights will produce a huge boost in revenue compared to what the single Saturday show on Oct. 8 would generate.
Count Chris Sullivan, the general manager of the Santa Clara Marriott, among those thrilled that concerts have returned to Levi’s. The 766-room hotel, the biggest in Santa Clara, is about a 20-minute walk from the stadium, and the Marriott routinely sells out on concert nights.
Sullivan loves seeing music fans jam the lobby and pack into the Bosc & Bartlett, the Marriott’s marquee restaurant, in the hours before a show.
“Levi’s Stadium is more than a sports venue,” Sullivan said. “The concerts that Levi’s Stadium has been able to attract so far have been great. I think it’s great for all parts of the city and county -- the local businesses, restaurants, hotels, transportation, you name it. It’s jobs for people locally.”
Bibb, the head chef at Puesto, recalled the toughest times during the pandemic, when the restaurant closed its doors twice for extended stretches and twice had to lay off its entire staff.
The return of year-round events at Levi’s Stadium provides a huge increase in business. Bibb said weekend concerts are particularly helpful because Puesto typically does its best business during the middle of the week.
“Traditionally, weekends are where we need that business, so having football games or concerts on the weekend really helps us a lot,” he said. “… And typically, people going to a concert, they’re making a day of it and they’re less price-conscious. We’re making more sales, and good sales.”
Puesto, which specializes in Mexican cuisine, operates two portable taco stands inside Levi’s Stadium during 49ers games, a bonus revenue stream for the restaurant.
Not only do business operators around Levi’s benefit financially, they also value the connection that forms with customers who are excited about a concert or event they’re about to attend.
“To hear guests talk about how great (a concert) was, that’s a good feeling,” Sullivan said. “Knowing you’re a part of it is a good feeling.”