28037752_web1_220119-LINKAGESITE_1

People line up outside the new Tenderloin Linkage Center at 1172 Market St. on Jan. 19. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

Childhood trauma can be a significant driver of drug addiction in adulthood and can affect all walks of life, but rehabilitative programs are few and far between in San Francisco and often not accessible to low-income people battling a drug problem.

Impoverished and unemployed people are more likely to overdose, according to a 2019 study that looked at overdose rates in 17 states, including California.

Ex // Top Stories

aaleksey@sfexaminer.com

@allyson-aleksey