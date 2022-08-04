Former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced Thursday that he will not seek to reclaim his old job this November.

Boudin had not previously hinted whether he would seek election in the special election necessitated by his ouster in June.

In a Tweet, Boudin said he was prioritizing his family.

He wrote that he has “taken stock of the burden that more than three years of nearly non-stop campaigning placed on my family. I’m committed to criminal justice reform; I’m also committed to my family,” Boudin wrote.

Had Boudin chosen to run, he would have faced current District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

Mayor London Breed appointed Jenkins, a former prosecutor who resigned from the office and helped lead the Boudin recall effort, to fill the vacancy his ouster created.

Boudin’s silence following his recall resulted in rampant speculation about his next steps.

What appeared to be a landslide on election night actually turned out to be closer after all of the votes were tallied, leading some to ponder whether he should run again. Boudin was ultimately recalled by 55% of voters, a result he blamed in part on the fact that he was not running against an opponent and a deluge of spending by his adversaries.

The vacancy left by Boudin’s recall was the mayor’s responsibility to fill, but the November special election will allow voters to determine who fills out the remainder of his term. The post will be up for a regularly scheduled election in November 2023.

Had he sought and won election this November, Boudin would have been in the bizarre position of being elected by voters to complete a term in the job from which they recalled him just months earlier.

Though he’s sitting the election out, Boudin touted his own work and did not refrain from criticizing his successor. In her brief tenure, Jenkins has fired more than a dozen staffers in the District Attorney's Office and begun to implement her own policy vision.

“I am gravely concerned by what I’ve seen from the current, appointed District Attorney,” Boudin wrote. “We have heard no assurances that the successful programs we’ve implemented will continue, and indeed, we see worrying signs every day as progress is rolled back.”