New record at Half Moon Bay Pumpkin fest
In the mood for a gourds night out? The Half Moon Bay Art & Pumpkin Festival has you covered.
The 50th annual spooky season shindig returns this weekend after a two-year absence. The festival has deep ties to the area, as more than 3,000 tons of pumpkins are grown each year by roughly 15 commercial growers in the Half Moon Bay area.
Festivities kicked off Monday with the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off, where a pumpkin named “Maverick” won at a U.S. record 2,560 pounds.
The slate of this weekend’s events include a pie eating contest, where hopefuls will claim their spot at a table and receive a nine-inch pumpkin pie loaded with whipped cream. In a twist, the winners are chosen by audience applause.
“This competition isn’t necessarily about how much you eat or even how fast you eat it,” said Naropa Sabine, creative director of the pie eating contest. “The winner is usually the person who ends up gnarliest and shows some imaginative flair, so anyone can win.”
Elsewhere at the festival, attendees can witness a good old-fashioned costume contest where contestants will be split into five age groups. A panel of judges rate five each costume on creativity, attention to detail and presentation and quality.
Musical acts for the festival include SambaDá, a musical group out of Santa Cruz that combines Brazilian samba and funky Latin dance grooves, as well as the Carmen Ratti Band, which serves up blends of blues, funk and R&B music.
Dancepark, a collective of artists, scientists and engineers and disc jockeys, will wheel out their one-of-a-kind Pacific Art Car, designed and themed in the form of Neptune’s Chariot.
Pumpkin-infused treats, such as pumpkin ravioli, and seasonal craft brews will satiate the appetites of those wandering the festival grounds.
First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom among accusers at Weinstein trial
Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and actor who is married to Gov. Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers of Harvey Weinstein who will testify at his rape and sexual assault trial that began Monday, her attorney said.
“Like many other women, my client was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein at a purported business meeting that turned out to be a trap,” Newsom’s attorney Elizabeth Fegan said in a statement. “She intends to testify at his trial in order to seek some measure of justice for survivors, and as part of her life’s work to improve the lives of women.”
Weinstein, the 70-year-old former movie mogul who is serving a 23-year prison sentence after a conviction in New York, has pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of rape and sexual assault involving Newsom and four other women. All of them will testify as Jane Doe during the eight-week trial in a Los Angeles court, where jury selection began Monday and continued Tuesday.
The Examiner does not normally name people who say they’ve been sexually abused, but Newsom agreed to be named through her attorney.
The news of her involvement was first reported by the Los Angeles Times.
Newsom, 48, appeared in small roles in dozens of films and television shows between 2002 and 2011. Recently she has directed documentaries including “The Great American Lie” in 2020 and “Fair Play” from this year. Both deal with gender in society.
She wrote about her experience with Weinstein in a 2017 essay in the Huffington Post after the New York Times and New Yorker stories made him a magnet of the #MeToo movement, but gave few details.
Weinstein, who is being held in a Los Angeles County jail, was brought Monday into court in a wheelchair through a side door, and climbed from it carefully into a seat next to one of his lawyers at the defense table. He was wearing a blue suit, which he is allowed to change into from his jail attire during the trial.
Weinstein is charged with four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts.
Bay Area’s cost of living spurs Waymo union drive
Food service workers at Waymo, Google’s self-driving car business, are forming a union, as first reported by NBC News.
Employees cite the high expense of living in the Bay Area and a lack of benefits as reasons for their move. Waymo is owned by Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc. and its food service workers are contracted through Sodexo, the French food services and facilities management company that operates in 55 countries.
Of their food service employees, a Waymo spokesperson said “We’ve been pleased with the quality of service that they provide at our locations in California. We respect the right of all to organize as they deem fit.”
Fernanda Martir, who doubles as a barista and a kitchen area worker, told NBC News that workers “desire a voice at the table to influence stating how things must work. We desire much better treatment and advantages.”
Employees stated that their hourly wage of $24 isn’t enough to live in the Bay Area. The business’ health insurance is also another costly expense as it has a $5,000 deductible.
According to MIT’s living wage calculator, the living wave for a single adult with no children in Santa Clara County, which is where Waymo is headquartered, is $29.32 and $55.03 for a single adult with one child.
Employees have their eyes on a National Labor Relations Board election.
Union organizers stated that they have a handful of union cards signed from the approximately two dozen-person bargaining system. In order for the NLRB to conduct an election, at least 30 percent of workers must sign cards or a petition saying they want a union.
In September, the Washington Post reported that 4,000 Google cafeteria workers quietly unionized during the pandemic with Unite Here, a 300,000-member union of hotel and food service workers. Since 2018, United Here has been working to unionize Silicon Valley cafeteria workers.
Those unionized now make up roughly 30 percent of total food service workers at Google, according to Unite Here. Workers have unionized at 23 Google offices nationwide.
A Sodexo spokesperson said, “We are in conversations with the union and are on the verge of what we believe will be a path forward. Sodexo respects the rights of our employees to unionize or not to unionize, proven by the hundreds of CBA’s we have in good standing with unions across the country.”