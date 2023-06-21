ELEMENTAL

Disney and Pixar’s “Elemental” takes fire, water, earth and air and imagines what it would be like if they were alive and living in the same city – a place called Element City. © 2023 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.

In more than three decades, the Bay Area-based Pixar Animation Studios has strived to change the rules of computer-generated animation.

Two early examples include creating realistic fur for Sulley in 2001's "Monsters, Inc." and shaping the underwater environment of 2003's "Finding Nemo." Now, with the "Elemental" — which opened in Bay Area theaters Friday — they’ve done it again.

Directed by Peter Sohn and produced by Denise Ream, Disney and Pixar’s “Elemental” releases June 16, 2023. Concept art by Sohn. 
Disney and Pixar’s “Elemental” introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in. 

