In more than three decades, the Bay Area-based Pixar Animation Studios has strived to change the rules of computer-generated animation.
Two early examples include creating realistic fur for Sulley in 2001's "Monsters, Inc." and shaping the underwater environment of 2003's "Finding Nemo." Now, with the "Elemental" — which opened in Bay Area theaters Friday — they’ve done it again.
"In trying to anthropomorphize an emotion or a soul, you can use your imagination," said Oakland-based director Peter Sohn during a recent call with the Examiner, referring to the films "Inside Out" and "Soul."
But "we didn't have that kind of freedom" with Elemental, he said. "Everyone knows what fire and water look like, but to make them come alive, we had to find a balance."
From the start, Sohn knew the characters had to capture the physical properties of particular elements but also embody those elements as individual personalities.
"We wanted them to feel like fire or water, and not be fire or water," added producer Denise Ream, a Marin County resident who came to Pixar from ILM and previously worked with director Sohn on "The Good Dinosaur."
"We wanted to give the audience enough ingredients to differentiate: 'This is water, and this is Wade,'" said Sohn.
"Elemental" takes place in a city where all the residents are fire beings, water beings, air beings, or earth beings. The fire beings regularly face discrimination from the other elements, and so the hot-tempered Ember Lumen (voiced by Leah Lewis), who works at her father's shop, rarely leaves her neighborhood.
She waits for the day when her father (voiced by Ronnie Del Carmen) deems her ready to take over the shop. But when a water being, inspector Wade Ripple (voiced by Mamoudou Athie), is sucked through a pipe and winds up in the shop's basement, it begins an adventure — and a forbidden romance — that takes Ember and Wade all across the city.
Ex // Top Stories
New show offers insight into how 23 local artists sustain their practices in the Bay Area
Mayor London Breed’s budget proposal would sharply cut funding for The City’s Ethics Commission, sparking outrage.
San Francisco played a seminal role in the lives of Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera. This week, a new opera about the couple debuts
Capturing the movement and character of each element proved a challenge unto itself. Ream noted that early designs of fire beings proved too fatiguing on the eyes. In the final film, Ember has a small, pointy nose that flickers like a candle.
"I'm really proud of Ember's look," said Sohn, citing a scene where Ember moves over colored mineral rocks and creates various colored flames. "The team did incredible work controlling the fire. In some of the tests, she was terrifying jumping on those rocks."
Water beings like Wade were just as problematic. "To be honest, he was a huge monster," said Sohn. "He changed in every shot.”
Avid Pixar fans know that each film takes at least five years to make, from the original nugget of an idea to the final product, with many steps in between.
One of these is the recording of the actors' voices. Lewis ("The Half of It" and the "Nancy Drew" TV series) was given the task of generating Ember's explosive temper.
"If a character gets too angry, it can be a turn-off," says Sohn. "She got the pages, and before she'd do the line, she would rev herself up for every line to give it 1000%. She would be exhausted."
Another factor to such a long, slow production cycle is that the meticulously-crafted jokes tend to lose their punch after the filmmakers have replayed them thousands of times.
"A part of you dies when that laugh doesn't come again," says Sohn. "So you have these little games. I let my heart watch the joke, and then I turn my brain back on if that makes sense."
Above all, Pixar prides itself on telling stories. Without that, nothing else matters.
Sohn, who has Korean parents, used some of his personal experiences, as well as the personal experiences of the crew, to tell a story about diversity and inclusion in “Elemental.”
“This movie took us to Chinatown and immigrant communities all over the Bay Area. You're just so grateful for the diversity. It's not without social issues that you try to wrestle with, but it all becomes part of the fabric of the story,” he said.