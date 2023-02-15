Flasher

Flasher guitarist Taylor Mulitz and drummer Emma Baker will play songs from their 2022 album "Love Is Yours" at the Rickshaw Stop on Thursday, Feb. 23 as part of the Noise Pop festival.

 Photo by Will Matsuda

 In many ways, it’s a minor miracle that Flasher — a bicoastal post punk duo — are still a band.

After releasing their 2018 album “Constant Image” to universal critical acclaim, Flasher guitarist Taylor Mulitz and drummer Emma Baker were forced to deal with the departure of founding member Daniel Saperstein, who left the band after touring for their debut record.

