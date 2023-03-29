Do history, mythology and border-crossing universality come to mind when watching a colorful, romantic song-and-dance film from Bollywood?
The Asian Art Museum is about to open an exhibition that says “yes” to those questions.
There is a catch in the catchy title of the museum’s show opening on March 31.
Bollywood is what gets attention, but the truth is in the rest of the title: “Beyond Bollywood: 2000 Years of Dance in Art.”
The exhibition leads the visitor through the precursors of stories, characters, and movements in the romcoms of Bollywood, from temples in Asian lands (not just India) to royal courts, villages and cities.
“The world loves Bollywood films for their famously elaborate choreography, and we wanted our community to be able to appreciate the deep historical, spiritual — and even economic and political — roots of dance across South and Southeast Asia, as well as parts of the Himalayas,” says Asian Art Museum CEO Jay Xu.
The show is created by Forrest McGill, the museum’s senior curator of South and Southeast Asia, and Ainsley M. Cameron, curator of South Asian Art, Islamic Art and Antiquities at the Cincinnati Art Museum where the exhibition ran before moving to San Francisco.
“There are few major world cultures,” McGill says, “in which gods dance and dance to convey matters of such divine seriousness. By arranging artworks across five themes we reveal how much dance, and the art that depicts it, enriches and connects this massive, diverse geography of peoples, places and beliefs.”
The five themes, each displayed in a separate gallery, are:
Ex // Top Stories
Jerry Brown is now the third California governor to have an insect named after him
Founder Jack Dorsey's Block shares fell nearly 15% Thursday
ChatGPT ushered in a new era of more sophisticated AI technologies that can be used as powerful persuasion tools, says Unanimous AI CEO Louis Rosenberg.
- Destruction and creation (awe): exemplified by the Chola-dynasty bronze “Shiva Nataraja, the Lord of Dance”
- Devotion (longing): represented by “Krishna dances with the cowherd women”
Subjugation (fear and release): such as “Dancing Hevajra surrounded by dancing yoginis”
- Glorification (reverence): “Dancers and musicians entertaining a deity or nobleman”
- Celebration (joyful exuberance): “Dancing villagers”
In the spectacular setting by AAM Exhibition DesignerMarco Centin, “Beyond Bollywood” features some 120 artworks from five countries, borrowed from 25 museums and private collections.
The exhibition provides a historic overview of the culture by showing examples of Bollywood films going back to the 1920s with “song and dance” relating to faith and mythology. The show pairs ancient artwork with Bollywood film excerpts showing the same story, similar movements.
Similarities and differences are also demonstrated between the art and dance of Buddhists, Hindus, Muslims, Jains and Sikhs. A major Bollywood film, “Jodhaa Akbar,” shows merging and conflicts between Mughals and Hindus, with other “subcultures” thrown into the mix — such as Sufiana.
Further clarification also distinguishes between “Indian dance” as created and practiced by the people of Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and other lands.
“Behind every graceful swish or vigorous stomp, whether in a temple bronze or a live performance, whether sacred or secular, the stakes are quite high: personal pleasure and public renown, birth and death, global creation and destruction, gangs of gods and goddesses setting the pulse of the universe,” says director Xu.
In addition to dance performances in the museum during the exhibit, there will be an all-ages opening week party 6-10 p.m. on April 8, co-hosted with Non Stop Bhangra. Find tickets and event information here.